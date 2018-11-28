U.S. orgs leading caravan aid efforts in Tijuana despite hurdles

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Volunteeers spent Friday afternoon organizing donations at the Centro Cultural de la Raza

The walls inside the Centro Cultural de la Raza’s showroom were almost completely empty with the exception of several handmade signs indicating where to place donated food, water, toiletries and other items.

Just a few months ago, museum volunteers were placing artwork against the walls in an effort to liven up the Balboa Park space. But on Friday, they were busy sorting through the hundreds of items that were being donated for Central American migrants in Tijuana.

Volunteers carefully packed beans, feminine products and cooking oil into cardboard boxes, while a museum volunteer checked people in who were interested in driving the donations to Mexico.

The process of collecting and transporting donations has been difficult and despite some roadblocks, both literal and figurative, community members continue to collect donation items.

Migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Central American countries began arriving to the border city just last week. However, conditions at the shelter where a majority are staying have worsened as the number of migrants staying there has increased.

There are currently more than 5,800 migrants staying at the Unidad Deportiva Benito Juárez, a sports facility in Tijuana that has been turned into a shelter. Other smaller shelters in Tijuana are also housing migrants from the caravan.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastelum, declared an official humanitarian crisis on Friday but said he would not use any of the city’s resources for the migrants and instead asked the United Nations for help. However, long before that official declaration, immigrant rights’ activists in Tijuana were categorizing the situation as a humanitarian crisis.

While the city of Tijuana has provided a shelter for migrants to stay in, Enrique Morones, founder and director of the nonprofit Border Angels believes it is nonprofit organizations that have brought the majority of aid to the migrants.

Morones said that prior to first members of the migrant caravan arriving in Tijuana, Border Angels volunteers and staff were preparing and gathering items they knew would be needed based off previous caravans.

“It’s thanks to the different organizations, and there are many, that are taking food and water,” Morones said. “If we weren’t, who knows what would happen to them?”

He added that it was incredible that city officials knew the migrants would arrive in Tijuana, yet in his opinion, they were not prepared for the number of migrants in the city.

On Saturday, Border Angels organized a “Caravan of Love” where volunteers and staff drove down to Tijuana to drop off donations.

However, traveling into Mexico with truckloads of donations is not an easy task. Certain items, such as medicine and used clothing, are prohibited from being transported into Mexico. Drivers can also be taxed based on the number of items they are traveling with.

Morones said Border Angels coordinated with the Mexican Consulate in San Diego to allow for the transportation of items in 20 cars. The Otay Mesa Detention Resistance volunteers also joined the group since they previously had some difficulty transporting donations into Mexico.

Volunteers with the Otay Mesa Detention Resistance (OMDR) and BorderClick, another organization that has been taking donations to Tijuana, have often been stuck with paying taxes for the donations they take to Mexico.

“Taking donations across is a challenge,” BorderClick member Alejandro Martinez said. “You need to hide certain things and other times [Mexican] customs will fine you. So sometimes we’re paying out of our own pockets to cross donations.”

While the groups have good intentions, it has been a learning process, according to Magdalena Ramirez, a member of the Otay Mesa Detention Resistance group. Given that this was their first donation drive, many volunteers have had to learn what kinds of items can be transported and how many items can be taken across the border at once.

According to Ramirez, when OMDR first began taking donations across the border, their volunteers who took large loads of donations had to pay taxes on the donations. The taxes were sometimes as much as $150, but they have since advised volunteers to take smaller loads in their cars.

She said the taxes and the recent border closure that occurred on Sunday—after members of the caravan attempted to rush to the border in San Ysidro—has not deterred volunteers from signing up to drive items to the shelters. The OMDR is extending their donation drive until Dec. 22, to continue helping. BorderClick will also continue accepting donations and they are especially looking for more tents to be donated.

“At the end of the day if we have to pay those taxes then so be it we will pay those taxes because we need to get those items down there,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez was personally taxed 200 pesos (around $10) when she drove donations down, but witnessing the conditions at the sports facility firsthand has only proven to her that they need to continue their work.

“You can see just the obvious necessity for shelter, people have these makeshift tents and it’s very inhuman conditions in which folks are staying in,” Ramirez said. “People need actual shelter, but we can’t provide that so we at least want to bring whatever we can.”

While the International Organization for Migration has reported that 70 people have signed up to return to Central America, there are still thousands of people who are waiting for the opportunity to apply for political asylum in the U.S. Thousands will continue spending their days in shelters in Tijuana.

Ramirez said that despite the obstacles volunteers have encountered they will continue transporting donations.

“There is still a great need for a lot of things and people go through donations really quickly and so we will continue to do that work.”