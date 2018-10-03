Vivian Moreno for City Council District 8

× Expand Vivian Moreno

There is no denying that for years, the communities in District 8 have received the short end of the stick.

The candidates running to represent this district—which includes Barrio Logan, Greater Logan Heights, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa—know the history of the district well and although they have similar opinions on issues, it is their plans to actually tackle those problems that differentiate them.

Vivian Moreno is a resident of the South Bay and currently a community representative for current District 8 Councilmember David Alvarez. In many ways, Moreno represents the institutional choice in this race. She has experience and knows what steps need to be taken to address the issues that impact the district.

Antonio Martinez, a San Ysidro School District school board member and a director at a community clinic, is more the anti-establishment choice and while he has a clear understanding of the issues, his plans to address them in real life were vague.

We spoke to both candidates on the most pressing topics in District 8 and their plans to address them if either should win the council seat.

On housing, Moreno explained that the city needs to expedite building projects and work together with developers. She added that, in District 8 in particular, there needs to be a push for buying as opposed to renting.

“We definitely need to get more renters to become buyers. So, we need to incentivize, and we can do that through the San Diego Housing Commission. They’re sitting on quarter million dollars. Let’s help get people to buy,” Moreno said.

On homelessness, Moreno echoed her boss’s sentiments that the responsibility does not solely fall on the city, and it is going to take working together with the Board of Supervisors, as well as the state, to find a solution. She added that, “the city of San Diego has a lot of buildings that we could see as potential sites to house the homeless population... let’s get to the bottom of what’s happening (why is an individual homeless) and I think we can’t do that without permanent housing solutions.”

On environmental issues, Moreno explained that the council needs to prioritize capital improvement related infrastructure. That is, not just roads, but sidewalks and bike lanes.

“The communities in District 8 have been left behind. You have roads that could have potentially been bike lanes, you have sidewalks that are in just horrible, horrible conditions, so why would you want to walk to the trolley, when you’re going to trip and fall... We need to get people out of their cars.”

On bringing more services to the district she said, “you go to any community, you see parks that are looking good and the streets are looking fantastic and then you go into our district and you see three open lots that have been promised to our district as parks for 35 years... But we need to work with the working waterfront to lobby for these grants to free up the general funds to be able to address our parks and our sidewalks and different things that we need.”

× Expand David Poller Antonio Martinez

While Martinez had similar opinions to issues, his approach seemed to involve meetings with stakeholders and not concrete plans for achieving solutions.

On the issue of housing Martinez said he wants to tackle the issue comprehensively with all stakeholders involved. He added that there needed to be a balance with housing.

“If the person has a piece of land it’s their land and they want to build market rate housing that’s perfect, but if they’re using city subsidies to complete their project then they have to be responsible for in terms of development building some type of affordable housing for people in need.”

On homelessness, he said he wants to put a dent in the solution “whether it’s affordable housing or whether it’s really dealing with the issues of social service programs.” He also raised the issue of homeless citizens who “you normally don’t see on the street” like transitional homeless.

“You know, I really want to bring it to the forefront and I really want to address it comprehensively and hopefully the council can do something especially about helping those kids get out of the transitional living environment.”

On environmental issues, Martinez said he plans to take a proactive approach by seeing how the city can work comprehensively with organizations that are already working to tackle the issues.

“I truly believe the solution to every problem lies with community comprehensive help so if we find a way to work together... and really putting our heads together and seeing how we can tackle some of these issues, including the environmental ones.”

On bringing city services to the district, Martinez explained that the communities need to get their “fair share” and that having a “clean slate” can help him in city council. He said, “I feel that one of my strengths is consensus building so I want to make sure that when we win this in November going into city hall I want to have a good relationship with most if not all the council members including the mayor there.”

We’ll be honest, we initially leaned toward Martinez because he could eloquently explain his opinion on the problems the district faces, but we are now leaning Moreno because she already knows what steps need to be taken to provide results. When it comes to this district, it’s past the point of holding meetings and sitting down at the table to try to please everyone. She is the right person for the job and the candidate we’re most confident will make sure that the neighborhoods in District 8 no longer receive the short end of the stick.

We will understand if readers and voters disagree and go for Martinez. We get it. But Moreno is ready and has a firm grasp on the issues. She will hit the ground running. We endorse Vivian Moreno for City Council in District 8.