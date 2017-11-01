New proposals coming for old Central Library building

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard A homeless person sleeps near the entrance of the old Central Library

On any given morning at 820 E Street, the site of the old Central Library, passersby will likely find a familiar scene: A homeless person curled into a corner by the doorway, still sleeping, clothes drawn up around their face. Nearby, small groups of two or three homeless people huddle among their belongings. A police car slowly rolls by, but on this morning officers do not stop. Around the back of the building, the wall is painted to look like bookshelves. The alleyway smells of urine. Signs are posted everywhere: No overnight camping. No littering. No disturbing noise. The inside of the building, 75,000 square feet and five floors, sits empty.

Soon, the building may have new inhabitants. Civic San Diego—a city-owned, economic development nonprofit—issued a request for library proposals on Oct. 26, only the second time since the property closed in 2013. Various advocates have made the case over the years that the downtown building could easily become a homeless shelter. Local businessmen Peter Seidler and Dan Shea brought this idea to city officials last winter, and Shea says that while initial support from the mayor seemed promising, they quickly realized other city officials weren’t on board.

“The Mayor was consistent in his support of the old library as a potential site, however, what we figured out over time is that the bureaucrats at the city had no intention of making it work,” he said.

He said that the person he dealt with the most was Stacey LoMedico, the assistant chief operating officer for the city of San Diego.

Shea said that he and Seidler were given a number of excuses over time from LoMedico and others: There wasn’t insurance. There was too much asbestos. There weren’t enough fire sprinklers. The floors weren’t load bearing (although a spokesperson later clarified this wasn’t true). Each time he and Seidler offered a solution to an issue, like buying insurance or sprinklers, there was suddenly a new reason why the building couldn’t be used.

“At that time we went back to the Mayor and told him everyone at the city should be embarrassed for these answers,” Shea said. “To his credit, he demanded that it be reviewed more logically and two days later they took a group from the city, including the fire marshal, who then reported it could take 450 people off the streets if used with current ingress and egress.”

The city reportedly said that since the water, plumbing and HVAC had not been used in years, they would have to do an analysis. Shea said he was told that it would take $5 million to bring it up to standards, and then “maybe” it could work. They moved onto other prospects.

The mayor’s office did not return several requests for comment. LoMedico’s office referred CityBeat to the city’s director of communications, Katie Keach.

“The overall structure of the former Central Library is strong,” she wrote in an email. “It was not built for people to live in it, even temporarily, so it is missing some key components we would want in a shelter including fire suppression on most floors, commercial venting and a gas line for food preparation, showers and parking.”

She added that the $5 million figure was an estimate for immediate repairs necessary to modify the use, and that this was not a full accounting.

“It was determined that the facility in its current condition could be more effectively used while the City continues to work on other service options for homeless individuals, including three bridge shelters, the transitional camp area and expanded safe parking areas,” she wrote.

Other downtown leaders have also expressed opposition to turning the site into a homeless shelter.

At a news conference in April, Downtown Partnership CEO Kris Michell said, “It doesn’t make sense to invest millions of taxpayer dollars to rehabilitate this site when the revenue generated from its development could be used in ways that would better serve San Diego’s most vulnerable... This is a prime piece of real estate in the heart of downtown.”

However, Michell was recently named the city’s new deputy chief operating officer for special projects. In this new role, which she assumes on Nov. 8, she’ll be tasked with overseeing the city’s senior advisor on homelessness coordination.

It’s unclear if given her new role, which involves working on homeless projects, she will continue to maintain this stance. Michell declined to comment for this story.

The communications director of the Downtown Partnership, Angela Wells, said “We support the efforts of both Civic San Diego and the City of San Diego to revitalize the site of the former Central Library.”

The first time Civic San Diego issued a request for proposals in May of 2015, there were a number of ideas presented, including a tech incubator, an SDPD evidence storage facility, a high school campus and a co-working hub. The city rejected all of the proposed uses and so the building continued to sit empty.

Civic San Diego project manager Sherry Brooks said while that initial request for proposals had tried to draw in the tech sector, this time they’re widening the scope of potential uses.

“The ideal is someone who would maximize the highest and best use available for the site,” she said.

She said the community plan designates the site as a mixed-use center, meaning it could be used as office or retail space, residences, a hotel, or some combination of those.

Brooks couldn’t say whether a homeless shelter would be a viable use for the site.

“You never know who’s going to answer and what they’re going to propose, so the city has to evaluate what they get and decide if that meets the city’s goals for the site and provides the best return for the city,” she said.

But among other stipulations, Civic San Diego’s proposal seeks a team to “...maximize monetary and other returns to the city,” indicating that a homeless shelter is an unlikely candidate for the site.

Potential developers will have the chance to tour the site and ask questions about submitting a proposal on Nov. 29. Proposals are due on Jan. 31, 2018.

Shea said that after their previous experience, he and Seidler will not be proposing a homeless shelter.

“We have wasted all the time we can waste on this type of behavior,” he said.