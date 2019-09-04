Watching the watchers

× Expand Photo illustration by Hugh D’Andrade/Dave Maass

San Diego County is a perfect storm for the surveillance state. Between the busiest border crossing in the United States, a large military presence, a major port, a booming tech and cybersecurity industry, and elected officials who campaign on government innovation, it’s a wonder that San Diego has yet to become a Big Brother hellscape.

Or has it? Perhaps the process was so gradual that no one noticed.

Cops across the region carry mobile devices for face recognition. “Smart” streetlights equipped with video cameras have blanketed San Diego neighborhoods. Squad cars hoover up license plate scans while on patrol. The truth is, law enforcement agencies in San Diego County have been early adopters of a wide range of advanced surveillance technologies—body-worn cameras, drones, cell-site simulators—often with weak safeguards and, until recently, little-to-no input from the public.

To provide a counterbalance, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for civil liberties in the digital age, is partnering with the University of Nevada Reno’s journalism school to compile an inventory of surveillance technology used by police in communities around the country. We started with counties along the U.S.-Mexico border, paying special attention to San Diego due to its size and its pattern of aggressive technology acquisition. Dozens of students scoured the Internet, aggregating news articles, press releases, meeting minutes, and public records.

We have compiled this guide to surveillance as a counterbalance: Police are watching the public, so the public must watch right back.

Automated License Plate Readers

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are networks of cameras used to track the movements of vehicles. Police attach cameras to patrol cars or to fixed locations, like highway overpasses, to amass a searchable database that can reveal a driver’s movement. Police also create “hot lists” of plates of wanted vehicles and people to get real-time alerts whenever the cars are photographed by ALPRs.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department operates an ALPR network and shares the data with other agencies through ARJIS (the Automated Regional Justice Information System). Other agencies contribute data to the system, which is retained for one year.

Many agencies in San Diego County operate their own ALPR systems. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Carlsbad Police Department has the largest network of fixed ALPR cameras in the county. As of 2018, Carlsbad had 51 ALPR cameras surveilling 14 intersections, with 35 more approved for installation over the next year. Carlsbad Police also operate six patrol cars equipped with ALPRs. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) also has vehicles equipped with ALPRs, which are sometimes driven by volunteers.

Other entities with ALPRs include Coronado, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego Harbor police departments.

Federal agencies actively use ALPRs in the region, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In 2010 in Del Mar, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted one of the most infamous uses of ALPRs: ICE agents scanned license plates in a parking lot of a gun show and compared those license plates to cars crossing the border to try catching gun smugglers.

× Expand Image courtesy of County News Center San Diego County Sheriff’s Department patrol car with mobile ALPR

Body-Worn Cameras

As of 2018, SDPD deployed 1,348 BWCs manufactured by Axon. Officers are instructed to activate BWCs in all law enforcement-related contacts. The BWCs can operate for up to 12 hours of continuous buffering and can record 10 hours of continuous video and audio media. In 2017, the San Diego County Sheriff began implementing a $1.1 million program to equip 860 deputies with Axon-brand BWCs.

Other agencies using BWC include Carlsbad, Oceanside, Chula Vista, Escondido, Coronado, California State University and El Cajon police departments.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carlsbad Police Department Facebook Carlsbad Police Department officers with BWCs

Face Recognition

Law enforcement agencies throughout San Diego County have access to face recognition technology through a mobile app developed by ARJIS. The Tactical Identification System (TACIDS) allows an officer to take a photo in the field with a tablet or smartphone and run the image against the San Diego County Sheriff’s 1.4-million mugshot database.

From 2017 through 2018, law enforcement users ran approximately 50,000 queries through the face recognition app. According to the ARJIS Acceptable Use Policy, the two main use cases for the technology are identifying someone who is not forthcoming with their identity and identifying people who are incapacitated. Homeless response teams may also use the technology to identify individuals to connect them with service providers. However, the massive number of times the devices are used in the field has raised concerns among civil rights organizations that officers are using this technology in many other situations.

The Port of San Diego, which manages the San Diego Harbor Police Department, was also set to install face recognition on a network of 400 cameras. Plans were delayed, according to the San Diego Reader, after a ransomware attack on the Port’s IT systems.

Cell-Site Simulators

Cell-site simulators, also known as Stingrays or IMSI catchers, are devices that masquerade as cellphone towers, tricking phones within a certain radius into connecting to the device rather than a tower. Law enforcement often uses these devices to find the unknown location of a suspect or to identify the unknown people present at a particular time and place

The SDPD has two portable cell-site simulators and one cell-site simulator mounted to a designated vehicle, according to NBC San Diego. After a public records lawsuit brought against the City of San Diego and the SDPD by the First Amendment Coalition, the department released heavily redacted documents showing its use of cell-site simulator technology. The documents did reveal that the devices can locate a phone to within 2 meters. The devices also have the capability to intercept communications, although SDPD says it does not use that feature.

According to SDPD’s policy for cell-site simulators, the department does not share the technology with other agencies. Between 2010 and 2015, SDPD used the device in 26 investigations.

Drones

Local agencies generally use compact, less expensive drones known as small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) or quadrotors, as opposed to the larger systems deployed by the military and the Department of Homeland Security.

As of October 2017, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department operates a 10-drone program, according to Government Technology. A member of the sheriff’s drone unit said in an interview with A&E that the agency flew 87 missions in 2017 alone.

The Chula Vista Police Department deploys four types of drones: the DJI Inspire 1, the DJI Mavic Pro, the DJI Phantom 4, and the DJI Matrice M200. In 2019, the city of Chula Vista intends to expand its drone program to nine fire stations, where drone operators can use the technology to photograph crime scenes and “locate homeless encampments in difficult terrains.”

Other area departments deploy drones to aid in investigations, including the San Diego and Escondido police departments.

Smart Streetlights

As part of a “smart city” initiative to cut down on the city’s energy footprint, San Diego partnered with AT&T and General Electric to install and upgrade 14,000 streetlights, including 3,200 street lights equipped with sensor nodes that can test air quality and measure traffic flow. However, this program also blanketed entire neighborhoods with advanced surveillance equipment. The streetlight sensors use gunshot detection technology and can capture audio and video. According to police policies, police can access these recordings within five days of a crime being reported, but the data can also be used for incident mapping and crime analysis. The policies also indicate SDPD may one day adopt advanced “video-based analytical systems” to monitor the feeds.

Gunshot Detection

Acoustics gunshot detection systems are networks of microphones that listen for the sounds of gunshots and then triangulate the location in order to alert the police. The most common vendor is ShotSpotter.

The SDPD operates ShotSpotter. The sensors determine the time of a shooting, how many rounds are used and how many shooters are present, according to a report from Government Technology. All audio data is retained for 72 hours. ShotSpotter has been installed in Valencia Park, Skyline, O’Farrell and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. In addition, San Diego’s smart streetlight technology can also perform gunshot detection.

Private-Public Camera Sharing

Ring, a company owned by Amazon that sells Internet-connect “doorbell cameras,” has begun partnering with law enforcement agencies in San Diego. The company markets cameras that stream live footage from people’s doorsteps to consumers, and residents are encouraged to share video with police through Ring’s “Neighbors” app. Since 2018 five agencies—San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Chula Vista, La Mesa, Carlsbad and Oceanside police departments—have signed partnership agreements with Ring, according to Voice of San Diego.

While the SDPD has not signed an agreement with Ring, in 2010 the agency created a program to connect private surveillance cameras to its network so first responders can view live footage before arriving at active crime scenes. “Operation Secure San Diego” stalled, however, after running into technical difficulties, Voice of San Diego reported in 2014. Two years later, the San Diego Reader reported SDPD was again actively pursuing participants in the program.

Fusion Center and Palantir

The San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center (SDLECC) is one of 79 federally designated “fusion centers” nationwide that conducts large scale intelligence analysis and information sharing between local, state and federal agencies. Like other fusion centers in California, SDLECC uses software from Palantir Technologies to sift through disparate big data sources. The Gotham software, which was purchased for SDLECC by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in 2013, currently contains 53-million data “objects” and can be accessed by more than 115 law enforcement staffers. Over the next three years, San Diego County will spend $493,000 on system maintenance. Palantir has garnered controversy due to its use in intelligence gathering by law enforcement agencies and because it provides similar services to ICE.

SDLECC has a troubled history with surveillance technology. A 2012 U.S. Senate investigation found that the fusion center had spent $25,000 on advanced surveillance tech, “most of which was so sophisticated it eventually returned it for simpler devices.” The center also spent $55,000 on 55 flat-screen televisions for “open-source monitoring,” which the Senate discovered was actually just watching the news. Fusion center officials told Senate staff the purchase was a “huge mistake” and the director had been fired.

Federal Surveillance Technologies

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) monitors the border using large MQ-9 Predator B drones and surveillance blimps called aerostats. However, these technologies are used infrequently in the San Diego area, according to a 2017 Government Accountability Office report. Between 2014 and 2016, aerostats only assisted in four apprehensions in the San Diego area. Meanwhile, CBP told GAO it does not fly many missions in Southern California “due to airspace restrictions related to the volume of commercial air traffic.”

Throughout the border region, CBP has installed surveillance structures called Integrated Fixed Tower systems (IFTs) that include electro-optical and infrared sensors, video cameras and radar systems that transmit back to workstations at border patrol centers. CBP has installed Remote Video Surveillance Systems (RVSS) that provide short, medium and long-range surveillance through cameras, radio and microwave transmitters that mount onto stand-alone towers and structures. According to the Government Accountability Office, there are 41 RVSS and two IFT systems in the San Diego Sector.

CBP also mounts long-range surveillance systems on patrol vehicles. These Mobile Surveillance Capability (MSC) systems are 25-foot towers with video and radar. According to CBP, an MSC “automatically detects and tracks items of interest and provides the agent/operator with data and video of the observed subject.”

This project is a collaboration between the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. Research volunteers Zoe Wheatcroft and Tiffany Jing also contributed to this report. It is available for reuse under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license.