Wendy Wheatcroft takes aim at council seat

× Expand Photo by Chris Matista Wendy Wheatcroft

Wendy Wheatcroft knows full well that she has a tough road ahead of her. Not only is she running for city council in a district that has leaned Republican in the past, but she’ll also have to get through a primary in March where there are already five Democratic candidates hoping to replace termed out Councilmember Scott Sherman.

“It’s conservative, but it’s leaning Dem,” says Wheatcroft at a local coffee shop near her Del Cerro home.

This isn’t an entirely inaccurate statement considering Democratic registration has spiked in District 7 since the election of Donald Trump. But while there are now more registered Democratic voters than Republicans in the district, there are still nearly 27,000 voters in D-7 with no party preference. There are many issues that Wheatcroft could use to appeal to these potential voters, but she says she’s going to stick with what she knows best.

“As I was deciding to run, the topic came up: Are you going to die on the cross for gun violence prevention?” Wheatcroft says. “What it really came down to is that this is a huge part of who I am and how I got here. To stop talking about it now would be disingenuous and I think it would actually cause me to lose voters.”

Wheatcroft has never seen the issue of gun violence prevention as an us vs. them fight. Despite it being a controversial issue, she says it’s gotten to a point where even conservatives are concerned about it, and that the majority of gun owners agree with gun violence prevention.

“They want people to have background checks, they don’t want domestic abusers to have guns and they don’t want convicted felons to have guns,” Wheatcroft says.

District 7—which includes parts of Mission Valley and Linda Vista, as well as neighborhoods such as Del Cerro, Allied Gardens and the Lake Murray area—will likely be seen as the biggest prize when it comes to the 2020 city council elections. While the council seats are technically non-partisan, there is currently a 6-3 Democratic majority. While District 5 seems like a much more feasible Democratic pickup, a win in District 7 would solidify the direction the city wants to go in.

Wheatcroft is a former elementary school teacher and mother of three. While still a teacher and shortly after the Pulse nightclub killings in Orlando, she became a local advocate for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She later founded San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, now the biggest local gun violence prevention coalition. She says that she was inspired to speak out and become more involved precisely because she saw gun violence prevention voices being drowned out by the NRA and Second Amendment lobbies.

“That’s really something that I was drawn to—realizing how much pressure is put on our elected officials and how much time and energy is taken away by the loud and obnoxious gun lobby; voices that are really trying to dominate the conversation when, really, they’re in the minority,” says Wheatcroft.

Wheatcroft says the advocacy efforts of groups such as San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention has made a difference. She sees San Diego’s Gun Violence Restraining Order program as one such victory, and the council is likely to approve City Attorney Mara Elliott’s proposed ordinance for guns to be stored in locked containers.

“You know, I really felt that when I decided to dive in, it came down to asking myself, ‘can I, as one person, do anything? Can I make any movement on this issue?’ And the answer is yes, because I have,” says Wheatcroft.

Wheatcroft also points out the burden on law enforcement when it comes to guns on the street, as well as the inordinately high number of veteran suicides in San Diego.

“Veteran suicides in San Diego are the highest in the state. And suicides account for 60 percent of all gun deaths. So, if we can tackle suicides, primarily veteran suicides, we will make a big dent in the overall number of gun deaths. Domestic violence is the third area. And so we worked really hard in the past year and a half to dig into all three of these areas.”

Wheatcroft sees her city council run not as a means to move onto something new (she says she has no plans to run for any higher office in the future), but as a continuation of the important work she’s done and to let others lead the way when it comes to gun violence prevention.

“Through this work, I’ve connected with a lot of community-based organizations working on this issue and primarily in communities of color,” says Wheatcroft. “I’ve really submersed myself in that work and tried to figure out how I, as a white woman, can step aside and make room for the groups of color doing this work and uplift them and elevate them without elevating myself.”

Wendy Wheatcroft on...

YIMBY vs. NIMBY:

“I am a member of YIMBYs, but I call myself more of a MIMBY: Maybe in my backyard, because there are a lot of opportunities for housing in San Diego, and we desperately need affordable housing, but we cannot be building out in the wild lands where there’s extreme fire danger.”

PUBLIC TRANSIT:

“In D-7, there’s a lack of opportunities when it comes to transit… the biggest complaints I hear about transit are the lack of reliability and the timeliness. And we can fix that. We can add more buses. We can add rapid buses along key streets. For example, I think we need a rapid bus line from Mission Trails Park all the way down Mission Gorge to the Grantville Trolley.”

PROPOSITION B:

“I’ve been super vocal in my opposition to Prop B. I think it’s hurt San Diego more than we know, and that’s evidenced in our extreme lack of workers. We are understaffed by over 2,000 workers, and many of those are firefighters. We are losing firefighters and other city employees because of it. People are coming to work for the city, and they feel like they don’t have a long-term future here because of it.”

HOMELESSNESS:

“I equate the approach so far to something like bulletproof backpacks in schools. That is a Band-Aid solution to the actual problem. Instead of spending money on storage facilities and tents that are placed in a flood plain at the cost of millions of dollars, let’s look at the actual problem and start there… Using county mental health money to help people struggling with mental illness before they end up on the street. We need to help people stay in their homes, possibly implementing rent control because our housing issue is so closely tied to homelessness.”