After public outcry, Darrell Issa attempts to pivot to the center

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Rep. Darrell Issa addresses constituents at a town hall meeting in Oceanside.

Waiting for San Diego Republican Rep. Darrell Issa to speak Saturday at the Junior Seau Recreation Center in Oceanside, 38-year-old Rebecca Tracey held a sign that read “1621 is not a mandate.”

“1,621 is the number of votes [Darrell] Issa won by in the last [general] election,” she said. “He does not have a mandate. He has to listen to the other half of his constituency.”

This slim win wasn’t lost on Issa, who initially dodged arranging town halls but succumbed to pressure from weekly protests outside his office. With uproar rising from constituents feeling misrepresented by him, Issa has taken a people-pleasing, center-right pivot. He used the March 11 town hall meetings to try to promote this newfound centrism, but spent considerably more time talking down to the crowd and scolding them into silence instead of listening to them.

“He’s got a lot of pictures of himself with some happy, rich, white people, and he has avoided anyone that might have an alternative position to him so I’m here to tell him that I disagree,” Tracey added.

Even when ticket holders were settled into the meeting, constituents outside chanting “You work for us!” could be heard in between Issa’s historically uncharacteristic stances on independent investigations on Russia, health care, women’s reproductive rights and the environment.

On Saturday, Issa broke with party lines to reinstate his support for an independent investigation on Russia, which he first brought up during his Feb. 24 appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

“People said I looked really good on Bill Maher,” he gloated, ostensibly patting himself on the back for being the first Republican to call for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal. But the audience wasn’t buying it. While declarative during the prime time announcement, several days later Issa voted against pressuring the U.S. Department of Justice to turn information over to Congress on any “criminal or counterintelligence investigations” into Trump and his cabinet members.

Switching to the town hall’s focus on health care, one constituent asked about the future of Medicare and Medicaid, to which Issa replied that it “isn’t changing.”

This is logistically impossible since, starting in 2020 under the American Health Care Act, “funding for Medicaid will end,” according to Forbes, “resulting in vast inequalities between individual states.” Forbes also notes “state funding will be calculated according to how much each state spends per enrollee on Medicaid, population demographics and whether or not the state participated in Medicaid expansion under the [Affordable Care Act]. ” And organizations such as the American Psychological Association say the bill would reduce mental health and substance use coverage for Americans enrolled in Medicaid.

“The current bill is not in a form that I approve of, and I am trying to change it, but ultimately the Affordable Care Act has problems that have to be fixed,” Issa said on Saturday. “My intention is to keep working on the fixes.”

Nonsense. On March 14, just three days after the town hall, GOP-affiliated group American Action Network ran 30-second TV ads touting the American Health Care Act and thanking Issa, among other legislators, for sticking to their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

When it came to women’s reproductive rights, Issa was blatantly hypocritical to his past leanings. On Saturday, he said Roe vs. Wade was “settled,” and guaranteed Planned Parenthood wouldn’t be cut, although he’s already voted to defund the organization in 2015. In 2011, he voted to ban federal funding for abortion, and in 2005, he voted to restrict minors from crossing state lines to get abortions, according to ontheissues.org, a website dedicated to monitoring politicians. And both Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America gave him a dismal zero percent rating, indicating he doesn’t align with the organizations’ values when it comes to reproductive rights. Meanwhile, the National Right to Life Committee allotted Issa an 80 percent rating.

He’s also been fighting the bad fight for women’s rights loudly enough to get placed in a Planned Parenthood poll ranking the top five worst quotes on the subject. He had barred activist Sandra Fluke from speaking on an all-male panel discussing religion’s role in mandated birth control coverage. He said she “wasn’t in any way related to the point of the stated reason for hearing” because the issue was about religion, not women.

Issa also touted himself as an environmental hero at the town hall. In the category of going green, Issa has been sacked with a 10 percent grade by the League of Conservation Voters and a 13 percent by the Humane Society Legislative Fund. Some of his votes have gone toward deauthorizing critical habitats for endangered species and legislation that would accelerate forest thinning.

But on March 1, Issa seemed to have a change of heart by joining the Climate Solutions Caucus. Except he joined, perhaps not so coincidentally, just days before environmental lawyer Mike Levin announced he’ll run against Issa next term (more on him in this week’s editor’s note). When confronted by Levin on climate change, Issa played coy stating that he does not support cutting EPA funding. Additionally, Issa has introduced a bill that would privatize nuclear waste cleanup at San Onofre in a plan that offers “interim storage,” which Levin likened to the “temporary school trailer that seems to never be removed.”

By flip-flopping on his stances, failing to provide concise explanations and hushing an anguished crowd, Issa’s stroke of centrism lacked the unity his incumbency relies on. The wishy-washy answers directly contradicted the straightforward replies constituents asked for (“yes or no,” they often shouted, taking a play from the Indivisible handbook). In the end, it seemed that Issa was appealing to neither the left nor the right, but cementing his role as a career politician. Constituents were left wondering the same question they came with: Is he here for his party, or for his people?