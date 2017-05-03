Local and statewide plans to combat local homeless epidemic

× Expand Photo by Michael McConnell Homeless encampment in the East Village

It seems like a new effort to tackle homelessness in San Diego is being announced monthly. With the different terminology, crossover and multiple agencies and entities coordinating the initiatives—keeping track of all of them and if/how they work together can be confusing. In an attempt to break through the clutter, let’s detail some of the major initiatives that have or should have been in the news.

Statewide Initiatives

• No Place Like Home

“No Place Like Home” is a statewide plan that complements local efforts. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act—a 1 percent tax on millionaires—the initiative will award approximately $150 million from the state to San Diego County to build *permanent supportive housing for people with a severe mental illness (SMI). Given San Diego County’s notoriously low vacancy rate, these new dedicated units will remove the struggle of finding actual housing units to get people off the street.

*Permanent supportive housing is long-term community-based housing, which includes supportive services for homeless persons with disabilities.

• CalWorks Rapid Rehousing Program

CalWorks is a public assistance program focused on helping families achieve self-sufficiency. The new *rapid rehousing component provides assistance to quickly rehouse families that have become homeless, so longer term self-sufficiency goals can be achieved. While rapid rehousing programs are relatively new, they have been successfully reducing homelessness in communities across the country, including Houston and Orlando. San Diego County is receiving $2 million worth of new rapid rehousing funding through this program.

*Rapid rehousing focuses on providing short-term rental assistance and supportive services to help families and individuals quickly move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

Countywide Initiatives

• Project One for All

San Diego County’s “Project One for All” started last year with the goal of providing housing and services for every homeless person with SMI. This initiative is funded by the Mental Health Services Act—similarly to “No Place Like Home”—and is projected to permanently house at least 1,250 people over the next five years. The county expects to invest $16 million in the first year, rising to $19 million in year two.

• Whole Person Wellness Program

San Diego County has recently been approved by the state to create a pilot program through the federal Medicaid insurance program. The “Whole Person Care” pilot, locally known as “Whole Person Wellness,” will target 1,000 people who are high-cost users of Medicaid resources and have a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or chronic health conditions. Over five years, $46 million will be allocated to the program and will primarily pay for care coordination, housing navigation and tenancy supports.

•Father Joe’s Villages Proposal

Recently, Father Joe’s Villages released a plan to build 2,000 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing. The plan creates a blueprint for leveraging $531 million of federal, state, local and philanthropic funding to develop properties the organization already owns and acquire hotels throughout the region to rehabilitate into housing.

City of San Diego Initiatives

• Mayor’s Office Proposal

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office has recently become involved and is heavily focused on adding hundreds of additional shelter beds to San Diego’s existing inventory, but has yet to release a plan or funding for the idea. His office’s longer-term idea is to create a Support Service Assessment Center and have released a Request for Qualification from agencies that would be interested in outlining, developing and running the project.

• Housing First

The San Diego Housing Commission announced the “Housing First-San Diego Plan” in late 2014. The plan initially focused on creating permanent supportive housing through the dedication of $30 million and 1,500 housing vouchers, with the goal of housing up to 1,500 homeless individuals and families. The first new housing to result from this program is Cypress Apartments off Imperial Avenue downtown, which will be completed this year and provide permanent housing and supportive services for 62 people from our streets.

“Housing Our Heroes,” a landlord outreach and rapid rehousing-focused initiative for veterans, is part of Housing First and was launched in year two. Recently, the next phase was proposed which would include an estimated investment of almost $80 million to go toward additional permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing and expansion of the landlord engagement program. It also would introduce a diversion program to keep people from entering homelessness and expand outreach onto our streets to help people where they are—all key pieces to an effective system. To date, the initiative has housed more than 600 veterans.

All these additional resources are on top of a $100 million-plus annual investment that supports a maze of 8000-plus beds and a vast array of services that make up our regional homeless service system.

New Leadership

Finally, there is a new sheriff in town. Supervisor Ron Roberts has taken the reins of the newly enhanced regional body that is responsible for overseeing the region’s homelessness crisis response system. As the chair of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless (RTFH), he will have plenty of help. San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward will be his vice-chair and 28 other key stakeholders sit on the board, ready to assist. The RTFH has also hired Focus Strategies, a highly-regarded consulting firm, to develop a road map forward.

Conclusion

The results of San Diego’s annual homeless count conducted in January were released last week. Despite all the efforts of the past, the number of people who were living in shelters or on the streets grew to 9,116—a five percent increase countywide compared to the previous year. Breaking this out further, the unsheltered homeless population increased 14 percent countywide, while in downtown