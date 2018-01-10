Opinion: Mayor Faulconer failed San Diego’s homeless in 2017

× Expand Photo by Michael McConnell A homeless person sleeps outside the Balboa Theatre where Mayor Faulconer will give his State of the City address this week.

2017: The Year of Broken Promises

At the beginning of 2017, Mayor Kevin Faulconer declared homelessness his “number one social service priority” at the annual State of the City address. A year later, however, the homeless situation is worse than ever.

Twenty people—most of them homeless—have died, and hundreds more have been hospitalized from San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak, which spread mostly due to unsanitary conditions perpetuated by failed city policies. In a strategy that echoes the failed strategy of the winter tents that closed two years ago, three industrial-sized tents were erected for temporarily sheltering a fraction of the homeless population at a cost of $6.5 million. What’s more, the results from the 2017 annual Point-in-Time Count shows the number of homeless people in the city of San Diego has increased almost 10 percent, giving San Diego the shameful distinction of the fourth largest homeless population in the U.S., with 9,116 countywide.

On the eve of the mayor’s 2018 State of the City address, it’s hard to reconcile this troubling reality compared to the lofty promises the mayor made at the beginning of 2017, which included reducing the number of homeless living on the street and moving them into permanent supportive housing.

So how did we get here? Let’s examine how his misguided actions and inactions led us to this state.

Criminalization of the Homeless

In an effort to balance the concerns of residents and businesses in San Diego, while also appearing empathetic to the homeless, the mayor made a point of saying that “being homeless is not a crime, but drug use, theft and other quality of life crimes cannot—and will not—be tolerated.” The problem with that logic is that “quality of life” crimes include everything from sleeping on the sidewalk to public urination—often unavoidable and life-sustaining behaviors for homeless people.

Despite this discrepancy in avoidable and unavoidable “crimes,” the mayor’s policies in 2017 favored criminalizing the homeless over real solutions. By encouraging stricter enforcement by the San Diego Police Department, large numbers of people living on the street—many of them downtown—were displaced by street sweeps touted as “cleanup and property removal” by the city. Often with nowhere else to go, these people would return to the same sidewalk where they’d be ticketed for “encroachment,” a citation that was actually designed to keep people from leaving garbage cans on sidewalks. And since they can’t pay the tickets, warrants were often issued, leading to arrests and jail time, a vicious cycle that would begin again upon their release.

Those who didn’t return to the same downtown streets simply moved into neighboring communities, or increasingly crowded, unsanitary conditions in neglected areas in the East Village and Barrio Logan.

Creating a Public Health Crisis

Despite the increase in street sweeps, these areas were never actually sanitized after homeless people’s belongings were removed. Little, if any, effort was made to install trash cans or increase access to bathrooms, hand-washing stations or storage facilities. In some instances, public restrooms were actually removed or locked due to issues with homeless people using them.

With no real way to clean themselves and a concerted effort by the city to push the homeless into crowded, dirty areas of the city—away from residents and businesses—the hepatitis A outbreak hit hard. San Diego became the topic of national news for our shameful response to a storm we had known was brewing long before it occurred.

After the bad press and public outcries, the streets are finally being washed and bathrooms and hand-washing stations have been installed. Still, these actions won’t bring back the 20 people who died from a disease that had all but been wiped out in the United States.

Failed Policies Reinstituted

After the hepatitis A outbreak hit, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) outlined detailed recommendations, which have been largely ignored. These recommendations include strengthening outreach to unsheltered homeless; prioritizing housing placement as an alternative for people who are unsheltered or living in the city-sanctioned encampments; and strengthening coordinated decision-making and collaboration.

Two years ago, the mayor played a significant role in removing the winter tents, vowing to shift resources to a housing first model—a strategy that, when implemented correctly, has proven to be effective in reducing homelessness in Houston, Orlando and many other cities. This was a step in the right direction and it seemed our days of warehousing people in tents instead of real homes had come to an end. We were ready to move forward with evidence-based solutions.

Or so we thought.

Instead of making a concerted effort to develop and reinstate enough permanent housing solutions to address the growing homeless population over the last two years, the mayor and many homeless service providers continued to stick to methods that focused on transitional or short-term housing interventions. And when the deadly hepatitis A outbreak hit, the mayor was forced to open a city-sanctioned homeless encampment near Balboa Park and, once again, three large tents at a price tag of about $1,700 per person per month.

Wrong Priorities

While the mayor did little to effectively address the homelessness issue last year, he did advocate tirelessly for his proposed ballot measure, Proposition A. He touted the measure as a solution for funding permanent supportive housing for homeless people, despite allocating the majority of funds to a Convention Center expansion.

Despite pushback from the City Council and results from a scientific poll I commissioned showing the proposition lacked sufficient voter support to pass in both a November 2017 special election and November 2018 election, the mayor pressed on. He pushed for the proposition even when polling indicated voters favored an alternative measure that would raise funds exclusively for tackling homelessness, and had the two-thirds vote required to pass.

And now, hoteliers and tourism officials—almost assuredly with the mayor’s support—have launched another effort to fund a convention center expansion, address homelessness and repair roads. This ballot measure, like the last, uses homeless people as pawns for the sake of a Convention Center expansion that the mayor, downtown hoteliers and tourism officials seem to covet above all else.

New Direction in the New Year?

In 2017, the mayor had no plan or strategy to back up his promises. He simply reacted to the catastrophes around him, and didn’t take accountability for the many lives lost and millions of dollars spent on failed “solutions.”

People are now paying attention. They want real leadership and action that will finally move us away from the mayor’s Band-Aid approaches to addressing homelessness. Here’s hoping for the sake of the thousands of people living on the street that 2018 will be a different story.