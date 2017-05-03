The “aggrieved entitlement” of white men with guns

A few weeks ago, I posted a rather insensitive Facebook post about my annoyance with the United Airlines incident. It was my contention, at the time, that the beating and dragging of Dr. David Dao was being vastly overhyped on social media and that we should all be more focused on matters that were, in my estimation, more important.

Boy, did I get it on that one.

In hindsight, it was an ignorant statement on my part. Initially, I was annoyed at the outpouring of sympathy for a man I saw as being, well, an uncooperative nuisance. But as more and more of my friends of color engaged with me, some of whom write for this very paper, the more I saw what they saw. I did not take into account the racial undertones and stereotypes that come with being an Asian man in this country. As I put it to one of CityBeat’s writers, “even people who consider themselves woke can get a little drowsy sometimes.”

So I found myself increasingly dispirited and disturbed by the statements made by San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman when she said that race played no factor in the horrific shooting spree in La Jolla on Sunday.

“These victims were just in the vicinity when he committed this horrible tragedy,” said Zimmerman, referring to Peter Selis, the 49-year-old man who shot eight people, one fatally, at a pool party inside a UTC apartment complex. When it was over, Selis had shot four Black women, two Black men and one Latino man.

Because of my journalistic mindset, I’m instinctively inclined not to label something a hate crime until there is evidence to support that it was, which is what makes Zimmerman’s statement so irresponsible. It was entirely too early to declaratively make such a statement. There is no evidence that would suggest that the shooting was racially motivated, but there is no evidence to indicate that it was not.

There is also a difference between a crime being racially motivated and racially charged. The investigation is far from complete and for the chief of police to make such a statement is pre-emptive. This is the same police chief who, just a few days earlier, blamed the media and community scrutiny for the department’s inability to hire enough police officers.

Zimmerman saying that Selis’ actions weren’t racially motivated are simply a way of controlling the narrative. To the chief’s credit, she does have a responsibility to San Diego to make sure racial tensions don’t boil over, but that doesn’t mean that she should speculate as to what, exactly, was going on inside Selis’ mind before police shot him to death. Is it possible that Selis’ actions were in no way racially motivated? Sure, that is possible, but why didn’t he just shoot his gun in the air and wait for the cops to arrive? Why did he look at two Asian people during the shooting and tell them they should leave?

It could be reasonable to speculate that Selis also suffered from what sociologist and masculinity expert Dr. Michael Kimmel refers to as “aggrieved entitlement.” It’s not off base to point out that many white men feel entitled, whether consciously or subconsciously, and that it’s not uncommon for white men, particularly in the U.S., to lash out if they feel they have not gotten what they expect. This, says Kimmel, leads to a feeling of humiliation, which is particularly dangerous. Put simply, if a man feels entitled and he doesn’t get what he expects, that is a recipe for humiliation, resentment and, sometimes, violence.

And from what we know about Selis, he was indeed at the end of his rope, a mixture of shame and humiliation that resulted from a breakup and personal debt that he manifested, like so many white men before him, into an act of hatred and anger. I also don’t doubt that he was in pain and, as much as some people might not want to hear this, my heart goes out to his family who will have to live the rest of their lives wondering what they could have done to prevent this.

And then there’s Monique Clark. A Black mother of three whose children will never get to see her again, all because a white man with a gun decided he’d had enough. And if we’re to believe Chief Zimmerman, she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Yeah, sure.

Now, I can only speak for myself when I say that while it’s unlikely we’ll ever know what was going through Selis’ mind when he decided to open fire, but right now, we have to be honest with ourselves: This shooting has as much to do with his race as it does with the race of the victims. Sure, we can just chalk this up to being a senseless tragedy, but we can’t simply ignore race in this matter. A Black woman is dead. And a white man with a gun killed her. Do the math. Wake up.