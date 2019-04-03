The ABCs and PACs of campaign finance

From Duke Cunningham to Duncan Hunter, San Diego is no stranger to the vagaries of federal campaign finance laws. Reforming those laws is an idea that seems to work its way back into our national conversation when there’s an election and especially around the time the presidential campaigns begin in earnest. This time is no different thanks in part to a viral video courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

There is a real sense that fixing the system is something we should study closely. Still, debate clips and soundbites don’t always make for a robust discussion, and there remains a great deal of mystery around the quirks of campaign finance and its impact on our democratic process.

What is campaign finance? How does it work?

In the United States, candidates for elected office must raise money to fund their campaigns. This money pays for hiring staff and conducting polls, as well things like running advertisements on television or other media. The framework within which candidates raise money is supposed to be relatively straightforward: U.S. citizens are able, as individuals, to donate to campaigns of their choosing with a monetary limit of $2,800 per federal campaign. Each campaign must also disclose the identity of its donors for all to see.

The reality, however, is unfortunately nowhere near as simple. Exceptions and workarounds abound, some with questionable but otherwise unenforced legality, like Super PACs and dark money. The end result is an open spigot that allows money to flow into elections from places seen and unseen, leaving at best a convoluted mess of a paper trail that can be impossible for anyone to follow.

What is Citizens United? What are Super PACs? What’s dark money?

Citizens United itself is a conservative nonprofit organization, but the name is most commonly used as a shorthand for a series of Supreme Court cases that dismantled a number of restrictions on expenditures in elections. The upshot of these cases is that there are currently no limitations on how much an individual, corporation, or nonprofit can spend independently on an election, and their holdings rest on two questionable legal premises: that the act of spending money is protected as free speech, and that corporations have the same free speech rights as citizens.

These cases are also responsible for creating the two most common vehicles for those unlimited expenditures. First, there’s what is popularly referred to as a Super PAC. Super PACs are simply pass-through entities that allow any person, corporation, nonprofit, union or other group (perhaps even a hostile foreign power) to raise and spend limitless amounts of money on elections.

Still, Super PACs do face certain limited restrictions. The most important restriction is that Super PACs are forbidden from coordinating their activities with a candidate or that candidate’s official campaign. Money spent by a Super PAC is called an “independent expenditure” for this reason. Thus, a Super PAC is free to spend an unlimited sum to ensure that their preferred candidate is elected but, again, the Super PAC cannot privately engage in any planning or strategizing with that candidate (or campaign staffers) regarding how to spend all that money, nor can the Super PAC simply donate any money directly to the candidate’s official campaign.

Another requirement that Super PACs must meet involves disclosure of their donors. Hypothetically speaking, Acme Corporation can start and fund a Super PAC to spend money in favor of a candidate, but the Super PAC must then file periodic reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) showing where its money comes from (in this case, Acme Corporation) and in what amounts. The transparency requirement is the least-worst aspect of Super PACs, but even this has been corrupted by advent of dark money.

“Dark money” refers to the other common vehicle used for unlimited expenditures in elections. These are nonprofits organized under the federal tax code that are officially classified as social welfare organizations and trade associations. These nonprofits can also raise unlimited sums of money but, unlike Super PACs, they do not have to disclose any donor information. There are certain limited circumstances under which dark money nonprofits have to make disclosures to the FEC, but these are rarely enforced, almost never followed, and often bypassed by other means. For instance, a dark money nonprofit can donate directly to a Super PAC and then have the Super PACs make the expenditure. The identities of the donors to the dark money nonprofit thus remaining secret while huge sums of untraceable money get passed around and spent on elections.

Let’s get out of the hypothetical realm, though, and talk about how this can impact your life. One terrifying example is how dark money searches out ways to make the air we breathe and the water we drink a little less clean. The American Chemistry Council (ACC) might sound like a group put together by lab chemists as an excuse to party at an annual convention but in reality, it’s a dark money nonprofit funded by and represents the interests of corporations with ties to the chemicals and plastics business including large multinationals like ExxonMobil and Procter & Gamble. ACC has spent millions (some of it traceable—perhaps they need better lawyers) on U.S. Senate elections and appears to have exacted a price from its beneficiaries via legislation that’s good for their bottom line, and bad for the environment and our overall health.

One such beneficiary has been Joe Manchin, the Democratic candidate who won West Virginia’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2010. Manchin’s campaign was aided by ACC’s first known foray into election spending, in the form of a pro-Manchin television commercial. Once elected, Senator Manchin did not forget ACC’s generosity; early in his first term, he provided the only Democratic support for an otherwise Republican-backed amendment that would have banned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from regulating greenhouse gases under the authority of the Clean Air Act. After his successful re-election—also supported by ACC—Manchin co-sponsored legislation that would have prevented states from enacting more rigorous regulations than the federal government with the respect to the use and disposal of toxic chemicals puts into place, undoing stricter rules already in place in states like California.

Another recipient of ACC’s bounty is Joni Ernst, a Republican who won Iowa’s vacant U.S. Senate seat in 2014. As it had for Manchin’s campaign, ACC took to the airwaves in support of Ernst, and she then proceeded to introduce a resolution to block a new clean water regulation that would have expanded the federal government’s ability to restrict pollution in a broader set of waterways. Lest anyone worry that a vetoed resolution was the extent of her dedication, Ernst later responded to a presidential veto of the resolution by declaring, “I remain committed to identifying new ways to push back against” the proposed new clean water rule.

Why does any of this matter?

As noted above, individuals can only contribute up to $2,800 to a federal candidate’s campaign. That may seem like a consequential sum, but next to the untold millions of secret donors, it’s a drop in the bucket. All of this money dilutes the impact of individual contributions and worse, creates an implied obligation on the part of our elected officials. Once a candidate is elected to Congress, a lobbyist for corporate donors can reveal that the candidate’s victory was thanks in part to that large dark-money independent expenditure. That candidate—now an elected official—might think twice before voting on certain legislation in a way that could upset the corporate donors.

This isn’t a great way to run a democracy. Thankfully, an alternative has been proposed: the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would bring significant changes to the way we conduct elections, including requiring dark money organizations to disclose their donors and offering candidates 6-to-1 matching funds for each small donation of $200 or less (this would, for example, turn a $25 donation into a $175 one). This is a good start but the bill appears doomed to fail in the U.S. Senate and would surely be vetoed by the current president if it were to pass.

Even more sweeping changes, like moving to a system of strictly publicly-funded campaigns that forbade campaign contributions and independent expenditures, would eliminate the potentially nefarious influence of corporations and special interests on our elections. But this can’t become a reality without a constitutional amendment—which in today’s polarized America is unlikely—or a change in the composition of the Supreme Court that would reverse its previous rulings and declare that money is not speech.

Changes to campaign finance since 2010 have caused Super PACs, dark money nonprofits and their unrestrained political spending to bloom like a red tide. If our democracy is to work, we as voters must move beyond a talking-point understanding of the problem to track how these structures are affecting our society. If we don’t, the voice of the average person will continue to be drowned out amidst the crashing wave of independent expenditures — and the will of the people will continue to go unheard.

Matt Strabone is an ethics, nonprofit, and election attorney and the host of “Show In Progress with Matt Strabone,” a podcast presented by San Diego CityBeat that returns soon.