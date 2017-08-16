Pothole of the Week - August 16, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from our own Senior Account Executive and bike lane enthusiast Jason Noble, who has to travel over this series of cracks and holes while riding his bike into work. Starting at Boundary Street, he says the holes extend down Upas Street for “several blocks.” “This section is so deep that grass is actually growing out of it,” says former Georgia boy Noble. “As you can see by the sharrow in the picture, this is supposed to a bike friendly street.” More like bike-unfriendly, amirite?

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming and your suspension screaming uncle? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.