Pothole of the Week - August 2, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from staff writer Jamie Ballard, who noticed this peninsular atrocity near her neighbors’ house on Dorothy Drive near SDSU. It’s about 10 feet long, obscuring the home’s entire driveway, and on most days is decorated with a red solo cup or two. The good news? Since the hole is to the side of the road, it’s easy for most drivers to avoid. The bad news? While no one deserves to have a 10-foot pothole right in front of their home, the residents of this house proudly hung a poster of a “famous” EDM DJ in the window. “They can be found hosting raucous beer pong tournaments in the front yard almost daily,” Ballard says. “If anyone deserves a little extra inconvenience, it’s these assholes.”

Send your favorite pothole location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.