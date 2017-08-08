Pothole of the Week - August 9, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from David Blumberg, who had a lot to say on his find. “Let’s begin with the fact that the city simply striped right over the manhole. Work order closed. Check,” he jokes, berating the damage control of the pothole he spotted east of Park Boulevard on Broadway in the East Village. Blumberg was quick to throw in a plot twist and swerved (pun intended) into an analysis of the hole’s symbolic aesthetics. “Note the playful erosion of the asphalt around the base of the manhole and how it juxtaposes with the attempt at orderly decay as depicted by the rectangular settling,” he says. “The whole construct artfully captures the internal conflict felt by Man in the face of crumbling societal norms.” Whoa, that’s deep. Almost as deep as the pothole.

