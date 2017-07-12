Pothole of the Week - July 12, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from our very own associate editor, Torrey Bailey. While driving through Golden Hill this week, she couldn’t help but notice this stunner on 22nd Street, between E Street and Broadway. The asphalt was ruptured, giving way to a ditch with the diameter of a basketball hoop. While drivers may be able to avoid the trench itself, surrounding cracks and loose gravel are inescapable without swerving into oncoming traffic. For reference, she tossed a rolled-up Union Tribune into the pothole and listened for its echo when hitting the depths below.

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming and your suspension screaming uncle? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.