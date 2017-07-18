Pothole of the Week - July 19, 2017

There are potholes and then there’s just gigantic death holes that may or may not be a portal to the Upside Down. It makes sense to us that such a parallel dimension may exist in the La Presa neighborhood of Spring Valley (after all, it’s Spring Valley). But local Brian Remmen says this port… eh, pothole—located on a side street near Helix Street—has “been this way for over 10 years” despite neighborhood complaints. Perhaps a Demogorgon sighting might help draw more attention to the problem. Perhaps not.

Send your favorite pothole location and pics to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.