Pothole of the Week - July 26, 2017

Sometimes potholes are just problems for our cars, but sometimes they can also be a danger to people. San Carlos resident Jay Schwartz says that’s the case with this hole on Melotte Street between Tuxedo Road and Monte Verde Drive. “I take my 91-year-old, disabled mother for daily walks around the block,” says Schwartz, who adds that they often have to walk in the street and that he feels the hole is a danger to pedestrians. “I put in a fix request last month to the city, but no repair has taken place so far.”

Send your favorite pothole location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.