Pothole of the Week - July 5, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from Erik Johnson, who sent us this rather clever picture of a toy cop car in a pothole near his home. “In Linda Vista, our potholes have potholes,” says Johnson. It does indeed appear as if the pothole—located near the intersection of Eastman and Fulton streets, not far from where a new skate park is being built—is growing another pothole inside the original, with yet another spawning out of that one. It almost resembles some kind of archaeological excavation. “I came upon it when these two tiny cops had gotten their cruiser stuck in this pothole,” jokes Johnson. Let’s a hope a real police cruiser doesn’t meet the same fate once the pothole’s babies start having babies of their own.

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming and your suspension screaming uncle? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.