Pothole of the Week - June 14, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from, well, us. We ran into this beaut in our own backyard when we were driving north on the 3700 block of 32nd Street in North Park. It caused a big enough jolt that our editor exclaimed “goddamn!” and got out of his car to get a better look. He ended up running into Jodie, who lives on the block. She explained that the pothole was the result of some construction work to repair a water line, but that the hole was just never properly repaired after the job was complete. She added that she hopes the city will repair it one day, but isn’t holding her breath.

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.