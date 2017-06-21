Pothole of the Week - June 21, 2017

This week, Javier Velazquez spotted a pothole fit for a swim next to Westfield UTC Mall. “It uniquely combines broken asphalt with a swimming-pool size hole,” Velazquez says of the crater near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive. “It could be a great location for a pool, so people can relax after a tiresome day of shopping.” Clearly, the streets are prepping for summer’s onset as much as a certain weekly publication that works on the second floor of a non-air-conditioned building. And while it’s nice of Faulconer to consider us in the coming heat waves, we’ll stick to our own pools in favor of getting this filled.