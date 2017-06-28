Pothole of the Week - June 28, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from Jamie Wolfcale, who has to drive his beloved Mini Cooper over this behemoth of a pothole every day on his way to work. Located off the Friars Road exit ramp of the 8 freeway near Qualcomm Way, Wolfcale is only half joking when he says “that thing tries to kill me everyday.” “It’s a big stupid pothole,” Wolfcale says. “It formed following some road construction under the overpass. Its width makes it all but unavoidable when turning left.” A pothole created by road repairs? Isn’t it ironic… doncha think?

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming and your suspension screaming uncle? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.