Pothole of the Week - June 7, 2017

This week’s pothole comes from Granny Goodwitch (not her real name, but she does have a very entertaining Twitter profile), who wrote us about a ridic stretch of asphalt on 35th Street between Madison and Monroe in Normal Heights. “‘Tis a wee bit scary to drive in this area as the streets are very narrow,” says Goodwitch, adding that because cars park on both sides of the street, it’s already a tight squeeze. “There is an Elementary School very near so the swerving cars are worrisome. Our friends take the long way around just to avoid the area.”

