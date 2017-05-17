Pothole of the Week

In honor of San Diego roads recently scoring a 60 on the Pavement Condition Index (the grading equivalent to a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯), we present a new weekly column devoted to our favorite holes in the road.

May is Bike to Work Month, but that can be hard when a bike commute means dodging giant potholes along the way. This week’s pothole comes from Acacia Collins, a Golden Hill resident who often bikes to work Downtown. This pothole was found on Broadway and 9th, right in front of Dog Haus. Try to avoid it and commuters will just find themselves on what appears to be a large, extended crevice that looks like a giant vehicle drove over the asphalt before it was dry. “The buses have completely warped the pavement,” says Collins.

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.