Pothole of the Week - May 24, 2017

In honor of San Diego roads recently scoring a 60 on the Pavement Condition Index (the grading equivalent of a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯), we present a new weekly column devoted to our favorite holes in the road.

With last week’s inaugural column focusing on a downtown pothole, we thought surely we’d get more letters from that area or the East Village. Nope. In fact, one of our first letters came from Dave in Chula Vista, who laments every time he sees this crater-like beaut of a hole near Walnut Avenue and Palomar Street. “I have actually been waiting for over six months to see this get repaired,” says David. “I can literally stand in it.” Judging by the pic, he’s not exaggerating.

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.