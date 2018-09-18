Amy Dacey and the hack heard round the world

In the third episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt begins with a harsh analysis of the ballot initiative system in California (1:02) and then interviews Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Amy talks about her start in politics and her career arc through being asked by President Obama to serve as the DNC’s CEO (4:57), and then discusses the hacking of the DNC’s email servers by the Russian government during her tenure, the hack’s role in her departure from the DNC, and how difficult the episode was for her professionally and personally (8:13). Amy also discusses the midterm elections and the Democrats’ chances of re-taking the House, and shares her thoughts on how the Democratic Party should share its message with voters both in 2018 and 2020 (15:09). Matt ends the episode with a joke about a Spaniard (23:12).

