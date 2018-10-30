Andrew Keats and election predictions

In the ninth episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt welcomes Voice of San Diego reporter Andy Keatts to the podcast (0:58) to talk about the upcoming elections and make predictions about some of the most-profile races in the San Diego region. With careful detail, Andy forecasts the winners in San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 (2:01), the 49th (4:38) and 50th (6:54) Congressional Districts, the 77th (9:14) and 76th (12:52) California Assembly Districts, and San Diego City Council Districts 2 (15:40), 4 (19:13), 6 (21:29), and 8 (23:15). Andy also speculates on the outcomes for City of San Diego Measures E (27:53) and G (29:06), and makes rapid-fire guesses about control of the U.S. House (29:48) and Senate (29:51), who the post-2020 President of the United States (30:02) and mayor of San Diego (30:07) are, and the 2018-2019 NBA Champion (30:18). The episode ends with Matt opining about life in Switzerland (30:58).
