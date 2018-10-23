Barbara Bry on short-term vacation rentals, homelessness and more

In episode eight of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt points to municipal broadband as a response to the end of net neutrality (1:02) and interviews San Diego city councilwoman and possible 2020 mayoral candidate Barbara Bry. Councilwoman Bry begins by talking about her career prior to politics (3:32), how her business background impacts her work on the city council (4:26), and the new regulations on short-term vacation rentals she recently shepherded through the city council (6:50). Bry then shares her vision for San Diego’s future by stressing the importance of the innovation economy (12:15), and gives her thoughts on homelessness (14:39), her electoral priorities for 2018 (16:41), dockless electric scooters (17:39), and her commitment to workplace equity (20:59). Matt ends the episode with some news about the Energizer Bunny (23:28).
Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.