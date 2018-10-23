Barbara Bry on short-term vacation rentals, homelessness and more

In episode eight of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt points to municipal broadband as a response to the end of net neutrality (1:02) and interviews San Diego city councilwoman and possible 2020 mayoral candidate Barbara Bry. Councilwoman Bry begins by talking about her career prior to politics (3:32), how her business background impacts her work on the city council (4:26), and the new regulations on short-term vacation rentals she recently shepherded through the city council (6:50). Bry then shares her vision for San Diego’s future by stressing the importance of the innovation economy (12:15), and gives her thoughts on homelessness (14:39), her electoral priorities for 2018 (16:41), dockless electric scooters (17:39), and her commitment to workplace equity (20:59). Matt ends the episode with some news about the Energizer Bunny (23:28).

×

Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.

RSS Feed

RSS Feed for Android

iTunes

SoundCloud

Patreon

Google Play Music

Google Podcasts

TuneIn

Player FM

Podtail

Blubrry

Stitcher

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Acast

Listen Notes

PodBean

IHeartRadio