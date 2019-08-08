Brian Curry and Matt Kiessling on Airbnb and vacation rentals

To be, or not to Airbnb? That is the question posed by this episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone. To answer it, Matt solicits two very different opinions—first he speaks with Brian Curry of Save San Diego Neighborhoods who pulls no punches with his contention that short-term vacation rentals, and whole-home rentals in particular, are illegal and should be treated that way. Matt also speaks with Matt Kiessling of the Travel Technology Association, a trade group that represents companies like Airbnb and others in this industry, who argues that short-term rentals provide important benefits for the community and allow unprecedented options for travelers. The host ends the episode with a joke that Bill Gates—and maybe nobody else—might enjoy.

×

Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.

RSS Feed

RSS Feed for Android

iTunes

SoundCloud

Patreon

Google Play Music

Google Podcasts

TuneIn

Player FM

Podtail

Blubrry

Stitcher

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Acast

Listen Notes

PodBean

IHeartRadio