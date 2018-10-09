Colin Parent and the need for quality public transportation

In episode six of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt talks about why buses are great (1:17) and then interviews Colin Parent, a city councilman in La Mesa, California, and a leading transit advocate in the San Diego region (3:28). Colin begins by talking about the need to invest in access to high-quality transit and the Vision Zero movement to eliminate pedestrian deaths (5:40). Colin then shares his thoughts on the dockless electric scooter craze that is sweeping cities across the nation, the benefits and challenges those vehicles bring, and how cities should address them (9:12). The councilman also provides an analysis of traffic jams (13:33) and gives his opinion on California’s infamous bullet train project (18:11). Matt ends the episode with a joke that gets tense (22:01).

