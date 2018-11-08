Greg Scanlon and making sense of the midterms

In the tenth episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt is joined by prominent political consultant Greg Scanlon (1:03) to make sense of the midterm election results and look into the crystal ball for 2020. Greg opines about some of 2018’s takeaways nationally (5:57) and the pair discuss San Diego’s city council election results and the new Democratic supermajority on the council (10:30). Nathan Fletcher’s impressive victory at the county level gets a mention (14:00) before an in-depth post mortem of what went wrong for SoccerCity’s ballot measure (15:35). Greg talks about the lessons local Republicans might need to learn (20:22) before the conversation turns to 2020. Greg offers his 2020 presidential election prediction and the duo discuss how a big, messy presidential primary might actually be good for Democrats (22:20). Matt ends the episode with a pun about population (27:26).
