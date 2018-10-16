Jill Castellano, Jade Hindmon and the state of local congressional races

In episode seven of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt explains why you should vote yes on San Diego County Measure D (1:20) and then interviews a pair of local reporters about San Diego-area congressional races that have garnered national attention. Jill Castellano of inewsource provides an overview of the race for the 49th Congressional District between Democrat Mike Levin and Republican Diane Harkey (3:16). Jill talks about the role the president and outside groups have played (5:51) and handicaps the outcome (10:47). Jade Hindmon of KPBS discusses the hotly contested 50th Congressional District featuring incumbent Republican Duncan Hunter and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar (13:07). Jade analyzes how the federal indictment against Hunter has impacted the campaign (14:31), the racist and inaccurate attacks Hunter has launched against Campa-Najjar (15:46), and how the district’s demographics have influenced the race (20:04). Matt ends the episode with a sandwich joke (26:07).

