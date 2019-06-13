Jim LaMattery, Maya Rosas and Andy Kopp on zoning rules, YIMBYism and public housing

NIMBY? YIMBY? PHIMBY? Oh my! On this episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt hosts a forum of sorts to break down the housing debate in San Diego once and for all. He’s joined first by Jim LaMattery, a realtor and the spokesperson for anti-development group Raise the Balloon, who argues that San Diego should pump the brakes on changes that would make it easier to change zoning rules and build denser housing. Next is Maya Rosas, president of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County, who advocates for as much new housing to be built as possible in order to alleviate San Diego’s housing shortage. Finally, Andy Kopp, a public housing advocate, takes the position that the private sector alone can’t be relied upon to solve the housing crisis. The episode ends with a joke you’ll want to avoid if you can’t handle dairy.

×

Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.

RSS Feed

RSS Feed for Android

iTunes

SoundCloud

Patreon

Google Play Music

Google Podcasts

TuneIn

Player FM

Podtail

Blubrry

Stitcher

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Acast

Listen Notes

PodBean

IHeartRadio