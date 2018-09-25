Michael McConnell and the never-ending homeless crisis

In the fourth episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt offers his thoughts on fixing the housing crisis (1:00) — spoiler: we should build public housing and also encourage dense private home development where it makes sense and won’t worsen gentrification — and then interviews homeless advocate and businessman Michael McConnell about homelessness. Michael discusses the scope of the crisis and measures it against the public’s limited understanding of the complexity of the issue (5:26), and then explains where local and regional political leaders have fallen short in resolving the crisis (12:57) and how much of the blame should be placed with San Diego’s mayor (14:43). Michael’s attention then turns to describing how the public can help (21:03), and finishes the interview by sharing what he believes is, and isn’t, the solution to homelessness (23:59). Matt ends the episode with a joke that will stick with you (29:44).

