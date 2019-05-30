Mike Levin on progressive values, nuclear waste and the Green New Deal

Show In Progress with Matt Strabone returns for a second season. In the season premiere, Matt discusses an important aspect of the ill-fated For the People Act and interviews Congressman Mike Levin about his time in Washington so far. Rep. Levin details his origin story and discusses the issues he’s focused on since taking office, including the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. Rep. Levin also talks about the Green New Deal, makes the case that House Democrats have gotten a lot done since taking the majority, and explains how he pursues legislation that matches his progressive values while representing a swing congressional district. Rep. Levin hasn’t shied away from taking bold action to tackle climate change but has also sought bipartisanship where possible, particularly on veterans’ issues. Matt shapes the end of the episode with a joke that might go unappreciated in the Netherlands.

