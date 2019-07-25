Monica Montgomery and Sean Elo on housing issues and the San Diego Community College Board

Show In Progress with Matt Strabone starts this week with Matt quickly looking in on how the interest groups that have long dominated San Diego might respond to changing political realities. Matt then interviews two recipients of the mythical Strabone Bump: Councilmember Monica Montgomery and Trustee Sean Elo. Councilmember Montgomery discusses how she’s been able to make City Hall more accessible to the residents of her district, and also points out the need for balance when thinking about the housing issue and particularly how important it is to build more than just housing. Trustee Elo explains the sorts of issues taken up by the San Diego Community College Board and the biggest challenges the board currently faces, and he talks briefly about the work he does in his day job as the executive director of Youth Will. You’ll want to lighten up before listening to Matt’s joke at the end.

×

Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.

RSS Feed

RSS Feed for Android

iTunes

SoundCloud

Patreon

Google Play Music

Google Podcasts

TuneIn

Player FM

Podtail

Blubrry

Stitcher

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Acast

Listen Notes

PodBean

IHeartRadio