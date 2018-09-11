Monica Montgomery and the importance of local elections

Matt Strabone discusses the importance of local elections (2:20) and breaks down each of the four San Diego city council races on the ballot in November (3:10). Matt then interviews San Diego city council candidate Monica Montgomery, who is coming off a historic finish in the June primary election, about her campaign’s priorities and how she differs from her incumbent opponent (7:53). Monica also discusses how the local Democratic establishment was surprised by her primary result, how she can win in November, and how the people in her district view her opponent (18:00). Matt goes on to blast a specific instance of subtle racism in San Diego’s local politics (27:46) and finishes the episode with a joke about a little boy who enjoys toy horses (29:41).

×

Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.

RSS Feed

RSS Feed for Android

iTunes

SoundCloud

Patreon

Google Play Music

Google Podcasts

TuneIn

Player FM

Podtail

Blubrry

Stitcher

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Acast

Listen Notes

PodBean