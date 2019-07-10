National City mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis on the future of her city

Matt pays homage to the civil service to start this episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone and then has a wide-ranging discussion with Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, the mayor of National City, California. Mayor Sotelo-Solis shares her origin story and offers her vision for the future of her city, including her thoughts on approaching the housing and economic development challenges National City faces and her efforts to improve transparency in city government. The mayor offers clear-eyed plans to lift National City up and have it play a vital role in the greater San Diego region. Matt ends it with a joke will elevate your mind.

