Olga Diaz and Terra Lawson-Remer on unseating Kristin Gaspar

It’s a candidate forum on Show In Progress with Matt Strabone this week as Matt speaks with the two Democrats vying to unseat incumbent Republican San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar. Matt chats separately with Escondido City Councilmember Olga Diaz and UCSD professor Terra Lawson-Remer, asking each to share their origin stories, their top legislative priorities, and their thoughts on homelessness, transit, land use, and more. Both candidates provide a deep dive on their way of thinking and how they would approach serving on the County Board of Supervisors. Matt ends the episode with a joke that is criminally bad.

