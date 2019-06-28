Phoebe Sweet on the Democratic presidential primary debates

Matt begins this episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone with the idea that voting should be an act of joy and then makes the case for choosing your preferred 2020 primary candidate with your heart rather than your head. He’s then joined by Phoebe Sweet, a political comms pro and former speechwriter to retired Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, to analyze the first two nights of Democratic presidential primary debates. The pair decides who performed well, who didn’t, and what the best debate moments were, and they share some thoughts on what might happen going forward. Matt ends the episode with some advice about staying warm.

×

Make sure to subscribe to Show in Progress via any of these podcast channels.

RSS Feed

RSS Feed for Android

iTunes

SoundCloud

Patreon

Google Play Music

Google Podcasts

TuneIn

Player FM

Podtail

Blubrry

Stitcher

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Acast

Listen Notes

PodBean

IHeartRadio