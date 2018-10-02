Sean Elo and the student loan debt crisis

In the fifth episode of Show In Progress with Matt Strabone, Matt discusses the underappreciated crisis of student loan debt in our country (0:55) and then interviews Sean Elo, a candidate for San Diego Community College Board. Sean shares his origin story (5:30) and talks about why community colleges should matter to everyone (10:18). Sean also shares his own experience with student loan debt (13:30), explains why it’s important to support community college professors and meet the essential needs to students (14:50), and divulges how he’s able to connect with voters who might otherwise not think the community college is their business (17:47). Matt closes the episode with his thoughts on Columbus Day (25:19) and a nutty joke (26:07).
