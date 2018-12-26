2019 predictions from the great whatever

× Expand Image via iStock Photo 943715716 concept of applied astronomy, graphic of golden ratio with outer space background

Good news everyone! I just received, on credible authority, a preview of how the upcoming New Year will go for us. No, it did not come from some shady, celebrity psychic’s list of yearly predictions, nor did it come from a star chart assembled by a team of astrology quacks. It did not come from a Nepalese mountain shaman, or by ESP, biorhythms or a bespectacled palm reader in a neon-blinking shack off El Cajon Boulevard.

When I say “credible authority,” I’m referring to various experts in the esteemed field of numerology. Yes, numerology—the only way to predict the future with accuracy. Numerology is based on numbers, numbers are mathematics and mathematics, as everybody knows, is all sciencey and shit.

According to numerology experts, the way to foresee 2019 is by using the Scientifically Calculated And Mathy (SCAM) method. First, add the individual numerals (2 + 0 + 1 + 9), then, break down the result (12) to a single-digit number (1 + 2 = 3) and, voila! Our SCAM number for 2019 is three. And how does three bode for humanity? Well, according to top mathyologists, three is badass.

“The number three symbolizes happiness, creativity, and communication…” says SpeakingTree.in, a spiritual website based in India. “You’ll be more active socially in 2019, as well as more optimistic… This can be one of the happiest years of your life!”

When I read that I thought, Fantastic news, yo! And not just for me. Given that this is an overall reading for 2019, it’s great news for everyone! Well, everyone who uses the Gregorian calendar of course. Screw those Zoroastrianism assholes; they wouldn’t know a real calendar if it… hey wait a minute! It says 2019 “can be” a happy year.

Can be? What the flip am I supposed to do with “can be”? I mean, potentially any year “can be” the happiest, right? So are we talking, like, a 50/50 chance? Maybe 60/40? Or is there only a 10 percent possibility of 2019 being the happiest year? Now that I think about it, they didn’t even say it was going to be “the” happiest year. They said “one of the” happiest which, well, that’s no help either. The second worst year of my life was “one of the” happiest. Hmm… this might sound crazy, but it’s almost like they are hedging bets to avoid an inaccurate prediction. Well I’m sorry, Mathyology experts. I need more than “can be” and “one of the.” I need assurances!

I was about to give up on numerology until I remembered there was more configuring to do. The number three applies to the New Year, in general, but I still wanted to know what it would be like for me, specifically. To do this, I would need to use the SCAM method to extract what is called my “Life Path Number” (LPN) and apply that to 2019. So I added my birthday to my birth month for an LPN of seven, then added that to three (representing 2019), whittled it down to a single digit and lo, my LPN for 2019 is one. That’s right baby, one. As in numero freaking uno!

“You’ve recently been thinking about your future,” says AstroFame.com’s entry for Life Path One. “… spring into action and make the changes you crave! Then say hello to success in 2019!”

“Well hellooo success!” I said out loud.

“Hello Ed,” replied Success. “How are you today?”

“Doing great, thanks. Just waiting for you to bring that 2019 bling!”

“I think you misunderstood. Did you not read the part where it says you have to ‘spring into action’ and ‘make changes’ and whatnot?”

“Action? Changes? Sounds like work to me. Next you’ll be saying I will get the house of my dreams in 2019, so long as I build it myself from scratch.”

“Well, yeah.”

“But I’m Life Path Number One, mofo! Numero Uno! You owe me bling! Bring me the bling!”

I’m guessing, by now, readers have guessed I’m being sarcastic. Like religion, witchcraft, astrology, chiromancy, essential oils, crystal and/or magnet therapy, homeopathy, penis enlargement, sovereign citizenship and bi-partisan politics, numerology is a fantasy. To anyone wasting money on this rubbish, please stop. You’re better off investing in a Syrian floppy disk company.

Kidding aside, I am constantly amazed at humanity’s eagerness to believe such claptrap. And the fact that it’s on the rise scares the Christ outta me. Especially after coming across this eerily accurate prediction made in 1995 by Carl Sagan.

“I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time—when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when—clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes… unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true—we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness.”

I was blown away after first reading that. How did Carlstrodamus get it so right? Is he a time traveler? Does he have a crystal ball? Did he turn to Aleuromancy—the ancient practice of “reading fortune cookies”? Of course not! Turns out he was just one of the most brilliant and observant people to ever “spring into action.”

Happy New Year, mofos! Bring on the bling!