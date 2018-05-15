Horoscopes are absolute nonsense

I was waiting on friends for a breakfast meeting that happened to fall on my birthday. Having arrived early, I grabbed the L.A. Times and did something I had not done since my teens. I consulted my horoscope.

“The fiery Sagittarius Moon is interacting harmoniously with Mercury, inspiring us to discuss future plans with friends,” said the Taurus entry.

Well holy Christ in a lighthouse, I thought. I really am about to discuss plans with friends. We’re meeting to discuss a seriously epic, life-transformative business opportunity which, well, wow is this horoscope ever so applicable, so predictive, so, so . . . so obviously full of bunk!

The fiery Sagittarius Moon ain’t inspiring anyone to do anything because the fiery Sagittarius moon is just the moon. It is not fiery. It is not interactive. The Sagittarius moon is a lifeless ball of gravel moving through an arbitrary cluster of stars called Sagittarius, so named because it resembled a half-man, half-horse to some Babylonian stoners with an affinity for smoking wild myrrh and desiccated oxen dung.

And what’s troubling is that the belief in this type of astromancy, according to the National Science Foundation, is rising! And it’s rising especially among millennials, over half of which believe astrology is science. Half! How is this even possible when astrology has proven to be the fourth most ridiculous belief system ever invented—after Scientology, Alien Lizard Overlord Theory and Abstinence-Only Contraception? It has been methodically debunked about as many times as there are people who got bunked by it, but here are three solid arguments that should disabuse any reasonable person from subscribing to it.

1.) Scientific Research: There are many fields of astrology, all quite bunk-o-riffic, but we’ll stick with Natal. Natal astrology—which is based on the time, date and place of our birth—is the kind we typically see in the newspapers. There have been hundreds of astrology-crushing studies on Natal astrology while not a single, credible, peer-reviewed report ever legitimized it. Such as the London “time twins” study that tracked over 2,000 babies born within a few minutes of each other. Over a period of several decades, researchers collected the data of over 100 different characteristic types, such as the subjects’ intelligence, personality, physical strength, abilities, career and relationship choices and pretty much every possible trait that astrologers claim are predictive by natal data. And yet, decades later, no compelling character commonalities were found.

There was also the famous, two-part, double-blind study by physicist and UC Berkeley professor Shawn Carlson. The study observed the success ratios of 28 professional astrologists who were handpicked by the leading astromancy consortium of the time: The National Council for [wait for it] Geocosmic Research.

In the first study, the astrologists worked up natal data charts for 116 volunteers. The volunteers were then shown two bogus control charts, and one real chart based on their data. Only 1 in 3 people—the exact expected ratio informed by probability—chose correctly.

In the second, companion study, 116 volunteers completed a personality survey that was provided to the astrologers, along with two bogus personality surveys for control. The astrologers were asked to choose the personality survey associated with the volunteer’s natal data and [you guessed it!] the astrologers—eh, I mean the geocosmic practitioners—only identified 1 in 3 correctly, as prescribed by probability.

2.) Astrophysics: People occasionally confuse them, but the difference between astronomy and astrology is the difference Shark Week and Sharknado. Just as Sharknado ignores the laws of ichthyology, astrologists ignore the laws of physics which dictates that every known force or energy, such as gravity and electromagnetism, dissipates at distance. Therefore, if we really are affected by the energy of celestial bodies, it would be from the sun which is so relatively close, it would overpower any stellar energy from beyond our galaxy.

“Not only that,” says astronomer Phil Plait, “but the Earth wobbles slowly… over centuries, and that changes the dates the sun is in a given constellation. If you were born in late March in ancient Greece, you would’ve been an Aries. Today, you’d be a Pisces.”

3.) Common Sense: Doesn’t it seem counterintuitive that one’s destiny be determined at birth and not conception? Doesn’t it seem as though the time of conception is more likely to tap into the geocosmic soul of the universe because conception is, itself, a sort of intra-uterine big bang?

I mean, what’s the thinking here—that a child still inside the womb does not receive the astrological values of whatever stellar force dictates their horoscope? That this immensely powerful, resilient energy travels billions of light years—surging through radioactive fields, defying the tyrannical suction of black holes, withstanding sub-zero temperatures and a 3,000-degree entry into the Earth’s atmosphere—only to be deterred by the few inches of flesh surrounding the womb? That this almighty force has to wait until the baby is born before gaining access and assigning a destiny?

C’mon people, wise up! If people want to read a paragraph that helps them get through each day then here, cut this out and hang it on the door:

“Plan to travel soon. Avoid sugar. Invest wisely. Your spouse is not cheating with your best friend (they are planning your surprise party). As long as the roots are not severed, all is well in the garden. Change motor oil frequently. Read Sordid Tales. And for the love of Jesus, don’t let any geocosmic hocus pocus inform your existence.”