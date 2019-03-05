A boob when it comes to breasts

I read an interesting article in Men’s Health called, “6 Things Men Get Wrong about Boobs.” The article, written by Lauren Larson, focused on how to improve the various, not-so-eloquent ways men touch and/or address breasts during a sexual encounter.

For instance, I found the first entry—titled, “Leave her bra on for a second”—to be excellent advice! According to Ms. Larson, women spend a lot of time and money selecting their sexy-time bras and want their lovers to appreciate the garment before tearing it off like some old-timey writer yanking bad pages out of a typewriter spool.

The second entry, “Compliment them,” came as a pleasant surprise. I’ve always felt pervy saying anything to a woman about her breasts; even positive things like, “You have spectacular mammaries.” So good to know, Lauren.

The third, “Be gentle,” seems obvious, but worth mentioning, as were the fourth and the fifth tips in which she explained that motorboating may be a hoot, but it’s not sexy. However it was the sixth entry where she lost me. Here, Larson claimed the only acceptable word with which to refer to a woman’s breasts “during sex” is “boobs.”

“Every word for breasts is gross (‘breasts,’ especially),” she wrote. “But boobs, is the least gross. I won’t call your penis ‘Little Buddy’ if you don’t call my boobs ‘knockers.’”

First of all, Skipper, you can call my penis “Little Buddy” all day. The idea of being insulted over the various slang that could be used to describe my ding-a-ling is as absurd as being insulted when someone calls my testicles “nuts,” or my buttocks an “ass.” Also, if a person finds “every word for ‘breasts’” including “breasts” to be gross, I would argue that it might be the breasts themselves, and not the words, that gross them out.

Still, it’s the notion that “boobs” is the best, and only, word to use during lovemaking that is most ludicrous. Boobs? Seriously? “Boobs” is a word that pre-pubescent boys say when passing around dirty magazines in a tree fort with “No Gurls Allowed” painted on the door.

In Larson’s defense, there really aren’t any good synonyms for “breasts” that feel appropriate for the bedroom. Not because I think they’re gross, but because they simply aren’t dirty enough.

I mean, “breasts” will work in a pinch. Ditto “tits.” But those words are too mainstream, too all-purpose and lacking in the salacious qualities needed when whispering sweet filthies in a lover’s ear. What word will do? It’s a mystery really. We have nicknames for genitalia, like “cock” and “pussy,” for example. Still, after hours of searching online, I could not find a single tit-onym that didn’t seem too silly, too mundane, too insulting and/or G-rated to use in the heat of passion.

Certainly not the infantile jugs, I thought, as I perused urbanthesaurus.com’s list of booby words; nor tatas, which sounds dangerously close to a size reference (read: small); nor udders which, well, if you have to ask, you’ll never know why that won’t work.

I do not advise saying “mammaries,” as evidenced by my earlier usage, nor “glands,” “gams” or “cans.” Do not use any of the various fruit and vegetable metaphors (“melons,” “tomatoes,” “rutabagas,” etc.), because of their silliness factor. Ditto animal metaphors, given that “hooters” are owls and the aforementioned “teats” makes me think I’m sucking on a hamster’s water feeder.

“Assets” feels too cold, “chest” too masculine and a “rack” is for ovens or spices—utterly asexual unless uttered during a blasphemous tryst between Rachel Ray and Guy Fieri.

“Puppies” is right out, given that asking, “May I oil up your puppies and massage them?” would likely initiate a call to the ASPCA.

“Bosom” is what sprawled across my grandmother’s lap whenever she sat in her Roller Derby recliner, and “pillows” would be confusing when you consider how a wife would respond every time her husband said he wanted to cum on them (“The hell you will! That’s hypoallergenic goose down!”).

Frank Zappa called them “Mammalian protuberances” which is guaranteed to cause your lady to climb out of bed, put on her robe and say, “I forgot to wax the bannister today.”

I would expect a similar reaction to any breastonyms in the “-zonga” family (“bazongas,” “kazongas,” “ganzongas” and “bazonggas,” which I’m guessing are “bazongas” with a double G cup.

Sometimes women refer to them as “my girls” but I have a gut feeling that whispering to a woman, “I want to lick chocolate sauce off your girls,” would likely initiate a swift kick to the aforementioned nuts.

Ok, I thought. No existing synonyms will do. Fine! I will just invent my own. I thought of the many heavenly bodies of the cosmos—moons, globes, planets, dwarfs and giants. All of these would work as, eh, locker room talk, but aren’t quite right for intimate relations. The word “dwarf” made me think of fantasy fiction—you know, hobbits, druids and other halflings—but quickly realized nothing good could come from grunting, “Honey, your orcs are turning me on.”

And so, it’s with heavy heart and a great sense of sadness for the human race, that I must report: I gave up. Looks like it’ll have to be only breasts during passionate liaisons. Maybe tits, but never boobs! Sorry Ms. Larson, I would rather have my “Little Buddy” stuck to a frozen street light pole than say “boobs” to a woman in bed. Boobs would more aptly describe the men who would say that than the body part itself.