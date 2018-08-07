A stye is a terrible thing on your face

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

As I write this, a boulder sits on my right eyelid. It is crimson, black and crusty, like the caldera of a volcano that is finally cooling down from its last eruption.

The entity had begun to develop under my eyelid last Thursday, the day before I was set to catch a plane for a posh weekend at Waikiki Beach with my good friend and partner in crime, Donna.

It started as a mysterious lump on the lower part of my upper eyelid, accompanied by some pain and swelling. So I located an article on the Medical News Today website called, “Twelve causes and treatments for a swollen eyelid.”

First on the list of possible causes was the stye, the symptoms of which matched mine except there was no swelling in the accompanying picture, so I ruled stye as a maybe. There was also a chalazion, which was said not to be painful, so I ruled that out. Pink eye was quickly ruled out. Other possible causes on the list were allergies (no), cosmetics (nope), exhaustion (nah), and so on until I came upon a thing called ocular herpes.

Oh God, I thought, I don’t know what ocular herpes is but please don’t let it be that! However the symptoms were similar enough that I could not rule it out.

By the time we boarded the plane, the entity—which I was still hoping was not an STD I picked up accidentally rubbing my eye on a toilet seat—was nearly full blown. The furuncle, which is like a pimple in the eyelid, was bad enough. However the swelling had bloated the entire top right quadrant of my face, nearly cementing my right eye shut.

By this point, I was fairly confident it was a stye, which, from what I always understood, is no big deal. Much like getting bullied by Shia LaBeouf, I’ve always thought of styes as one of those insignificant, non-threatening things that happen to people. Boy was I ever wrong. A stye is nothing like Shia LaBeouf. A stye is more like Ving Rhames, huge, bald and angry—like a Dawn of the Dead Ving Rhames or a Piranha 3D Ving Rhames—swinging around an outboard boat propeller, slicing up everything in sight.

The medical term for a stye is hordeolum, which is from the Latin meaning, “To shove hot needles into the pupil repeatedly until you collapse in a fetal position.” The inflammation is caused by a bacterial infection at the base of an eyelash. According to HealthLine.com, it takes about three days “for a stye to break open and drain” and up to two weeks for it to completely heal. “Styes are rarely a serious medical issue,” says the website, “but they can be pretty irritating,” which is true, except the “pretty irritating” part. “Pretty irritating” is a crying baby on a plane. “Pretty irritating” is a lead singer who explains the inspiration behind every song he’s about to sing. “Pretty irritating” is a pimple in a normal place, like a chin or cheek. But a pimple on your fricking eyelid? It’s straight up torture. Because unlike a chin or a cheek, the eye is a diva. The eye can’t handle a speck of dust let alone an infectious assault.

By the time we landed in Waikiki I was in full Frankenstein mode. Altitude, as it turns out, causes hordeolums to worsen, and mine was now throbbing and oozing as if a red and black beanbag chair had sprouted on my face and started to leak. Passengers turned away in horror as they deboarded the plane. The Uber driver stared at his feet as he received my tip. And the startled hotel clerk damn near called a HAZMAT team until I convinced him it was probably not ocular herpes.

At the infinity pool, chatting with an attractive woman in a brown bikini, I made the mistake of momentarily removing my sunglasses.

“Well it was nice talking to you,” she said, and slowly began backstroking away from the Quasimodo on my eye, fearing it might kidnap and drag her up a bell tower.

That night, bar hopping with Donna, was no different. Every bartender, every patron—every person I encountered—lurched back in fear of my poor, disfigured Quas-eye-modo. Clearly the only option was to drink heavily. But drinking, as HealthLine warned, only makes it worse, and it did get worse. Honestly, I was amazed at how much havoc can be wreaked by a microscopic staphylococcus. That the tiniest of tiny little organisms could have its way with my weekend in much the same manner that mountain lions have their way with hikers.

It wasn’t until we returned from Oahu that the infection finally broke and the pus drained, confirming it was not ocular herpes. I breathed a sigh of relief, but it was premature. Even though the swelling quickly subsided, the entity remained. And it was scabbing. And a scab on an eyeball is like razor fencing on an escaping prisoner’s thighs. What’s worse, because it’s on the eye, it can’t be protected with a Band-Aid. So I kept accidentally scratching it, knocking the scab off prematurely and starting the healing process all over again. I doubt readers will believe this, but during the course of writing this column, when all I was thinking about was eye scabs, I scratched my eye and knocked off the goddamn scab—twice. Yep, that’s my world now. Scab on, scab off. Wash, rinse, repeat. Go back, Jack, do it again, wheels turnin.’ Shoot me now.