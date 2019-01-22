All atheists go to heaven

× Expand Photo via iStock 529540301 Rome, Italy - May 20, 2014: Pope souvenirs in Rome

I wonder if readers have heard about the conversation between Pope Francis and the young boy who wanted to know if his recently deceased atheist father went to heaven. According to the Huffington Post, Francis was visiting a small parish outside Rome where—during a Q&A with parishioners—a teary-eyed lad named Emanuele was called to the microphone. Emanuele explained to the pope that his unbelieving father was a good man who had all four of his children baptized.

“Is my dad in heaven?” the boy asked.

When I read that I thought, zoinks! How is Francis going to talk his way out of this can of canaries? On one hand, lying hardly seems an option. John 3:18 says, “… whoever does not believe stands condemned,” and I just can’t imagine The Almighty being too keen over his director of communications running around deceiving kids about how to get into Heaven.

On the other hand, it would be damn near abusive to tell a grief-stricken child that his dad is doomed to toil in a vat of lava while demons sing, “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” over and over through eternity.

So how did the pontiff respond? Well, he went with the yes-Virginia-there-is-a-Santa-Claus approach. That is to say that, with great style and grace, he lied. Yessiree, Pope Francis—he the keeper of righteousness, he the infallible conduit to The Messiah, he who once said, “Where there are lies, there can be no love”—lied like a snake selling snake oil to a snakepit of snakes.

“If this [boy’s father] was able to create children like this,” Francis said to the audience after Emanuele returned to his seat, “then it is true that he is a good man.”

Lie! Shitty parents produce likeable kids too.

“Your father had his children baptized,” Francis continued, turning to Emanuele, “so he had a good heart.”

Lie! Clearly it was Emanuele’s devout mother who pushed the ablution issue. Atheist parents don’t give a crap about a baptism.

“God surely was proud of your dad, because it is easier as a believer to baptize your children than to baptize them when you are not a believer.”

Lie! It’s easy as pie for non-believers to have their children baptized. Worst case scenario, it’s one less bath they have to give.

“God has the heart of a father—your father was a good man. He is in heaven with Him, be sure.”

Lie! According to scriptures, being good won’t get you into the heavenly kingdom. Being good won’t even get you a walking tour of its sewers.

Naturally, there are many in The Church who think Francis flubbed it. For good reason. Given what Catholics believe about hell, wouldn’t it be dangerous to give children bad information about how to avoid it? When the vicar effectively told Emanuele that atheists can get into heaven, he placed the boy’s immortal soul—and millions more who were listening—in grave danger. It’s pretty simple really. A person needs to believe to get into heaven; not be a good dad, not volunteer in a homeless shelter, not dial 1-877-kars4kids to pledge a minivan. Someone either believes or they perish. And if the pope tells a kid otherwise, they may not take the rule seriously and wind up in purgatory.

Not to say that I didn’t sympathize with His Grace’s conundrum, but I did find his response to be telling. It tells me he either doesn’t believe the Bible’s teachings on the subject, or he made a conscious decision to gamble with Emanuele’s immortal soul. Because, if I believed hell existed, and that all skeptics are sent there, I would have answered quite differently. I don’t have kids but if it were my son mourning the death of his mother, and he came to me and asked, “Dad, is mom in heaven?” I would sit him down and say (as matter-of-factly as I could muster), “Not a chance, son. Your mother is totally in hell.” And as he bawled in despair, muttering, “No, no, no, don’t tell me that, dad,” I would add, “Oh yeah, she’s in hell, all right—sure as devils don’t say grace at dinnertime—because your mother didn’t believe in the baby Jesus or follow his rules.”

Then I would lock the little heretic in his room for a week and blast, “Drop it Like it’s Hot” over and over until the message fully sunk in.

And yes, of course, this is using terror to manipulate a child, but I want him terrorized. This is the netherworld we’re talking about! We all know what goes on down there: flames jutting out of the shower nozzles, mosquitos the size of biplanes and they have to use postage stamps for toilet paper—for eternity! Yes, eternity! As in a thousand times more than a Katrillbazillilamimillion years to the power of Batrillkazillamagillion. And that’s not an exaggeration. It’s an understatement!

My point being, I wouldn’t want a hangnail for that long, much less a lava bath. So yeah, better my imaginary son live in fear for a few decades so that he may live for an eternity in Lollipop and Licorice Land eating Pop-Tarts and Gobstoppers on a cloud.