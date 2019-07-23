An open letter to cross-loving Christians

When it comes to the Bladensburg Peace Cross, I was surprised by how fast that controversy wrapped up. I’m referring to the recent 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed a 40-foot Latin cross to remain on a traffic median near the capital. Being that the median is public property, it was a rather disappointing decision for us Establishment Clause-coveting heretics.

What was even more astonishing was how it only took about seven years for the case to flush through the court system. Compare that to San Diego’s own cross controversy—the Mt. Soledad Easter Memorial dealy-o—which was a swirling toilet-bowl of lawsuits, appeals, counter-appeals, countersuits and counter-countersuits that spanned four decades and even outlived its plaintiff. The issue was finally resolved in 2015 when the land beneath the cross was purchased by a private group.

OK, sure, the Soledad cross is still towering atop that mountain, its outstretched limbs like Pink Floyd’s domineering mother trying to wrap us up in her arms and protect us from other religions. Selling the land to a private group was yet another brick in the great wall of separation between church and state.

I’m not saying I had anything to do with that decision, but I spilled a lot of newspaper ink over the last 20-plus years expressing my support for its separation. And I did it with enough sarcasm to inspire many to call me a religious bigot. Naturally, I rejected that characterization. As I’ve said before, bigotry is a feeling of contempt or superiority toward a group of people for their immutable characteristics. Religion is not an immutable characteristic. Religion is just another set of ideas. And I don’t give a good goddamn if they came from an invisible bearded guy in the sky, there are no ideas immune to criticism. Especially the kind that worm their way into our legislation, living rooms, medians and mountaintops.

That said, I’m grateful for the Bladensburg Cross controversy. The label of religious bigot never sat well with me and I have long felt as though my naysayers were misinterpreting my intentions so I would like to take this opportunity to clear that up with the following open letter.

Dearest Christians,

I know you will find this hard to believe but I am not your enemy. In fact, for all the arrows I have shot over the bow of the USS Jesus, I’m actually your most persistent and loyal ally. For it is I, the avowed Establishment Clause-coveting infidel who consistently and most ferociously defends your right to worship.

Make no mistake, the amount and intensity with which I object to Christian crosses on public property is exactly the amount and intensity with which I would support your right to display them on private property. As much as I find the Ten Commandments to be a cockamamie Decalogue (aka Cockalogue), I swear to the Flying Spaghetti Monster that I would rush up a fortified hill and bayonet anyone in the face those who would deny your right to espouse them.

I know that seems like an empty sentiment given that you can currently worship whenever you want. But if and when a day comes when Christians are not the majority, and the government of that time tries to erect a statue representing some other cockamamie religion, I’ll still be howling to the high heavens (or in my case, the eternal black void) to take it down. Why, you ask? Well, for one, I sincerely do not want you to have to walk around in the shadow of any massive, state-issued, mountaintop monuments to a belief system you find ricockulous. But also, and most importantly, if we let our government indiscriminately erect and endorse religious symbols on public property, it’ll only be a matter of time until they start toppling over the unendorsed symbols on private property.

In his majority opinion briefing on the Bladensburg Peace Cross decision, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cross’s removal would be “seen by many not as a neutral act but as the manifestation of a hostility toward religion.”

Well I do believe Justice Alito has bolstered my point. “Hostility toward religion?” Is he saying this lawsuit is an attack on Christianity? That there’s a war on Christmas and all that? Perhaps. But if that were true then wouldn’t it make sense to fortify the wall of separation? Just in case, you know, Christianity loses that war?

Look, I know I have been sarcastic over the years, but that’s how I talk to people I care about. Hell, if my friends and family stopped insulting me, I’d think that meant they didn’t care anymore. So please, take no offense when I call your god the “invisible bearded guy in the sky.” It just means that I love and care about you.

And it is in the spirit of caring that I offer this advice: As a loyal ally, I beg of you, help me help you! Join forces with us Establishment Clause-coveting heathens and help reinforce it. Help erase “In God we Trust” from our currency. Help expel “Under God” from The Pledge of Allegiance. Endeavour to remove the Virgin Mary from our grilled cheese sandwiches. Assist in the repair and fortification of the wall of separation to the degree that it becomes so impenetrable, no other faith can tear it down.

Do this and know, no matter what religion becomes the majority, you will always be able to mount a crucifix on your roof, a Christmas Tree in your living room, a church in your neighborhood and a Cockalogue on your front yard.

Can I get an amen?