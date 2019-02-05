An open letter to our Mob Mentality

Dear Mob Mentality,

I must say, I am impressed. The way you triggered thousands of people into attacking those Covington kids after only viewing a short video clip is some of your best work.

The clip to which I refer depicted a stare down between a drum-beating American Indian named Nathan Phillips, and a high school student named Nick Sandmann. It was Sandmann who was observed—oh the horror!—standing and smirking! Because of that, and a smattering of MAGA hats, your mobby minions saw what they wanted and were off to the disgraces.

And yes, Mob Mentality, at first glance, the clip looked bad. But so does guacamole! No matter though. Sandmann had committed a posture infraction, a couple of face misdemeanors and an unforgiveable headwear felony. For these Orwellian crimes, your hateful hordes skittered to their social pages like spiders to a mayfly festival. It got so bad a person couldn’t get two clicks into a news source without running into a death or doxing threat. Such as the one by Kathy Griffin who famously tweeted, “Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them.”

This is no small accomplishment, MM. After all, it seems like only yesterday when Griffin herself was the subject of a massive mob flaying. Your holier-than-thou hordes had decided she too was guilty of a facedemeanor, as well as one count of comedy treason when she released photos of… oh, you know what she released photos of. And you know how your minions responded and the hell they put her through.

But what is truly awe-inspiring is how you are able to compel journalists to pile on. You know, the people presumably tasked to fact-check and corroborate stories. You even get them to pile on children like when the right wing media eviscerated the Parkland School survivors. And the left wing media berated the aforementioned Covington Boys, and did so even after the uncut video revealed that Phillips lied. He lied repeatedly. Which is why I say that man should be called out as a fraud, fired from his job, shamed, blamed, deplatformed and… wait… God daaamn MM, you are good! You got me so whipped up, I didn’t notice my own mobby meltdown. Truth is, I have no idea what kind of man Phillips is. And I don’t know what he experienced that day. Being present at an event almost always trumps watching video of it.

Of course, being there doesn’t guarantee clarity either. It depends on where a person is standing, what they see, smell or hear, etc. This is why everybody—especially journalists—need to compile as much possible evidence, from as many possible sources, before launching warheads, if ever.

I do know one thing. Even if these kids are bigots; even if they did mock Phillips; even if they shouted, “You’re a big, dumb doofus and your drumming sounds like a woodpecker pub crawl,” the response was flat-out fucked. Not only because it defies the universal, moral precept that we should protect children, but also because mob justice rarely delivers it, justly. Its inherent rabidity manifests blind spots and causes collateral damage. Such as we saw with the Salem and McCarthy inquisitions. Such as we saw during the 1980’s witch hunts for pedophilic daycare establishments. Such as we saw with Dale Akiki, Richard Jewell, Luis Torres, Steve Bartman, The Ford Heights Four, Dixmoor Five and the Anne Frank Eight. Oh, and let’s not forget the 4,743 Black souls who were lynched between 1882 and 1968. It does not matter a good gosh darn a person’s age, gender, color, religion, sexual preference, class or political affinity. Mob Mentality, you are in us all.

I’ll never forget the first time, circa 1983, you sent your troglodytes after me. It was an extraordinary moment as I learned what it’s like to be targeted for being gay. No, I am not gay, but I was rumored to be after the queer, regional supervisor of our company promoted me to a swanky new store. On my first day, he stopped by to congratulate me and shook my hand. It was a prolonged, awkward shake. So much so that the employees who witnessed it assumed there was something between us and that my promotion was a reward for sexual favors. I was instantly outcast.

My new coworkers welcomed me with mockery and harassment. Several tried to sabotage my employment. But it was my in-store manager—yes manager—who committed the most revolting offense. It happened while I was working on the floor and he and about five other male employees were in the breakroom. According to a co-worker, the manager took my thermos off the shelf, pulled out his phallus and—while everybody laughed and pointed—urinated into it. Had it not been for my brave co-worker—who witnessed and thought, “enough is enough”—I most surely would have drank it. And all this because I had committed a handshake clock violation.

In your defense, MM, I know you mean well. I know that it was you who helped humanity survive the early years of man’s existence—that our tendency to distrust other tribes kept our prehistoric asses alive. But times have changed, so ease up on the maniacal tribalism. Take a little time off to reflect. May I suggest a cooking class? Or yoga? Anything that might get you to chill out a little.