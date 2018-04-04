Are atheists the most arrogant, ignorant, dangerous people on Earth?

I find it to be a source of endless milk-snorting hilarity whenever religious folk erroneously claim to know the inner-workings of atheists. Such is the case with Christian author/activist, Anthony DeStefano, whose recent book, Inside the Atheist Mind is not just off the mark, it’s way off the mark—as in, plane-landing-on-orphanage off the mark.

In his Foxnews.com book adaptation, DeStefano declares, “Atheists today are the most arrogant, ignorant and dangerous people on Earth,” then builds his case in three sections, which I will now demolish with the wrecking balls of logic.

1. Atheists are Dangerous: “[Atheists] are incapable of supporting any coherent system of morality other than ruthless social Darwinism.”

Wow. Ruthless social Darwinism? Does DeStefano believe Darwinists advocate the euthanizing of anyone who contaminates the gene pool? You know, the sickly, the disabled and people who believe in astrology? This is beyond fatuous. Atheists believe in evolutionary Darwinism. It is a theory of how species evolved, not an ethical principle about how to improve modern society, ya nimrod!

“Atheists don’t believe in God, so they don’t believe in any transcendent, objective moral law.”

Christ on a bike! Every atheist I have ever known believes in objective moral law. We just don’t think it comes from deities. Certainly not from deities who give the thumbs up to slavery; nor the ones who destroyed entire civilizations because a few people did too much nakey-touchey stuff; nor the gods who get all butt-hurt if you don’t blubber about them enough.

What a crock. I could invent a supreme being in 60 seconds that would out-morality any of those genocidal egomaniacs. In fact, here, meet my god: Baloo the Holy Weregrizzly. He roams the planet in human form giving out bear hugs and Xboxes to the righteous. But beware murderers, rapists and astrologers! For Baloo will get all grizzly up in your grill if you try any of that garbage. Now pray with me children, “Baloo be with you. And also with you. Bearmen.”

2. Atheists are Ignorant: “Atheists believe that the vast majority of human beings, from all periods of time, have been wrong about [God]…”

Sounds like DeStefano has been dipping into the Jesus blood again. Had he taken only five minutes to, um—what’s that thing people do before espousing declarative theories about our complicated existence? Oh yes, they think about it a little. So yes, had he taken the time to think about it, he would have realized that everybody’s beliefs contradict the beliefs of the majority of people “from all periods of time.” Even the notion that the world is round is a minority opinion when factoring every person who has ever lived.

Case in point: There are 7.5 billion people alive today, most of whom believe in a spherical Earth. However, most of the 107 billion now-dead people did not, so, by DeStefano’s logic, the world must be flat.

“…They dismiss this vast majority as being either moronic or profoundly naïve.”

Well sure, but again, so does everyone even when we’re factoring only the living. For example, Christians comprise approximately 30 percent of the global population. The other 70 percent are of different religions or irreligious. Given that Christians don’t believe what Jews believe, or what Muslims believe, or Buddhists, Hindus, secularists etc., it stands to reason that Christians dismiss the beliefs of 70 percent of the world’s population—the non-Christian majority—as being “moronic” or “profoundly naive.”

3. Atheists are Arrogant: “We’ve all seen how these pompous prigs get offended by the slightest bit of religious imagery in public. . .”

Atheists are not “offended” by religious imagery in public, nor do we even oppose it. Not in the way DeStefano means “public,” which is to say, out in full view. Nay, we oppose placing religious imagery on public property (read: property owned by the government) because it constitutes the type of religious “establishment” prohibited in the First Amendment. Agree or disagree, it’s not that we’re offended. We just strive for all worldviews to be freely exercised, which is hardly an act of arrogance.

…[atheists] are mortified if even a whisper of ‘Merry Christmas’ escapes the lips of some well-meaning but naïve department store clerk during the ‘holiday season.’”

Horse dongles! You could tell an atheist to, “Have a Merry Weregrizzly Day” and the closest thing to mortification you will receive is a polite attempt to stifle laughter. Besides, everyone who doesn’t have a bag of soggy Eucharist wafers where their brains should be knows it was Christians who originally freaked out over this stuff. They’re the very same people whose eyeballs combusted before calling a boycott on the handful of stores that voluntarily switched to “Happy Holidays” greetings. Conversely, there were no atheist boycotts against any “Merry Christmas”-saying businesses. Why? Because businesses can greet customers however they choose! And also because atheists have fewer icicles shoved up our asses.

I know what you are thinking. You’re thinking, Hey Ed, the insulting tone of this column confirms DeStefano’s point. Atheists are arrogant.

Wrong, asscicle!

The tone of this article—arrogant as it is—is not a symptom of my atheism. It is a symptom of my personality. Ditto DeStefano whose condescension is informed by his personality. Neither of our worldviews are inherently arrogant, evidenced by the fact that the planet is brimming with humble believers and unbelievers. DeStefano and I are just two insufferable snotwads who think we are right. The only difference is, I actually am. What’s his excuse? Baloo be with you.