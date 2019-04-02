Barbara Streisand and the neverending Neverland story

I was surprised to read Barbra Streisand’s remarks about Michael Jackson’s alleged molestation victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom were featured prominently in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Unfortunately, I can’t fit all her quotes and context in this space, but if you haven’t read them, just Google “Barb” and it will do the rest. It’s as if the search engine is screaming, “You won’t believe what that crazy witch said!”

For one thing, she basically absolved Jackson of wrongdoing saying, “His sexual needs were his sexual needs.” Also, she suggested Robson and Safechuck enjoyed their abuse because it was Neverland and—wait for it—they were “thrilled to be there.” She also said the victims had grown up to have families of their own so clearly the molestations, “didn’t kill them.”

Fer crissake, Barbra! If they were thrilled to be there, it was only until the point when Jacko made them play with the Smooth Criminal between his legs. And while Michael did not “kill” their physical bodies, I’d bet my “Starry Night” against your “Dogs Playing Poker” that he thrust a dagger into the hearts of their childhoods.

I could go on. But these statements are so obtuse, there’s no sport in mocking them. I mean, normally, during exasperated rants like this, I would reference someone’s inane quote, followed by an analogy that begins with, “That’s like saying…,” and then follow that with a list of examples to demonstrate the absurdity of the quote. It would all be capped with two exclamation points to signal outrage (one of which my editor would delete) [Edit note: This is true. You only need one, Edwin.], and then I’d lean back in my chair and marvel at another well-executed takedown. But making fun of Streisand’s statements is like forming an REO Speedwagon cover band. Just, why?

So instead of mocking her comments, I will mock her judgment. Because as astonishing as her remarks are, what’s more astonishing is that she didn’t predict the backlash. Especially these days, in the current climate of zero #MeToo tolerance, she somehow thought everybody would be cool with this. Did she say these things because she is dense? Perhaps, but she’s not that dense. Was she taken out of context? Nah. I read the whole article and the context aligns with the insinuations. Or perhaps she is in a bubble? Hmm. I think that might be it. It’s a bubble issue!

How is that you ask? Well forgive me while I take the roundabout route to explain.

For decades now, there has been much murmuring about a systemic pedophilia problem in Hollywood. I used to dismiss this notion as being a little too conspiracy-minded for my sensibilities. However, lately, I’m beginning to wonder.

In 2013, Corey Feldman (another of Jackson’s alleged conquests) told Barbara Walters that he and Corey Haim were abused by “some of the richest and most powerful people [in Hollywood].” Elijah Wood, another former child actor, told The Sunday Times in 2016 that pedophilia in the entertainment industry is “organized” and that underage actors are regularly “preyed upon.” There was also An Open Secret, the 2014 documentary that might have blown doors off the problem had it not had such a limited release (read: been suppressed). There are many more examples, but it wasn’t until 2009, the time of the infamous Roman Polanski petition, when I began to take notice.

Yes, as I said, I’m taking the roundabout route.

In 1977, director, Roman Polanski was charged with “rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy and a lewd and lascivious act” upon a 13-year-old girl. Polanski pleaded guilty to lesser charges but fled to France to avoid prison. He was arrested in 2009 in Zurich, and held while the U.S. applied for his extradition. It was then, while still in custody, that a group of Hollywood A-listers rallied around him via petition and demanded his release. The petition was signed by the likes of Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Harvey Weinstein, Wes Anderson (et tu, Wes Anderson?), Guillermo Del Toro, Natalie Portman and over 100 other Hollywood A-listers including (perhaps unsurprisingly) Woody-freaking-Allen—my erstwhile hero of stage and film. Not only did he sign the petition but he made public statements urging the U.S. to absolve Polanski of all charges.

I remember thinking, Woody, Woody—what are you doing? After all of his scandals—after his daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of raping her when she was seven; after the outrage over the despicable thing he did with Soon Yi, Mia Farrow’s daughter—how on Earth did he not know to shut his stutter-hole about Roman Polanski? How did he not know how bad it would look that a credibly-accused child rapist came to the defense of a convicted child rapist? It just made no sense. Same thing with Streisand. How is it possible she did not know her inexplicable support of Michael Jackson would ignite a wildfire?

If I were a conspiracy-minded person, I would wonder if pedophilia in Hollywood isn’t so ubiquitous, that they all aren’t inside a giant, oozing abomination of a bubble. I would wonder if those inside that bubble do not know how taboo molestation is to those of us on the outside. Kind of like how rich people often don’t know the price of milk, Hollywood doesn’t seem to know the price of child rape. Certainly Barbra Streisand doesn’t. I mean, “his sexual needs were his sexual needs”? Wow. If only society had been this permissive when that poor, misunderstood Dahmer guy was alive and looking for love.