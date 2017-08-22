Bring ‘em all down!

× Expand Photo by Bob Travis/Flickr Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Lee Park, Charlottesville VA.

As most everyone knows by now, one of the main reasons for the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a public park.

Regular readers of this column know I am an unapologetic proponent of free speech. I don’t care if your group is called “Families for the Deportation of Dumb Kids to Countries Where Dumb Kids are Drowned a Lot,” you can bet your bippy I would support your right to spew your insane and preposterous manifesto. In fact, I will go so far as to spend a moment considering its merits. It’s a little directive I impose upon myself called The Rule of Open Mindedness (ROOM) and it mandates that, for the span of at least one minute, I must analyze the merits of any worldview no matter how seemingly foul. I do this as a failsafe for myself—to ensure that I remain as open-minded as possible.

For instance, when I first heard the psychotic ramblings of the Westboro Baptist Church, my instinct was to say, “Fuh-uh-uh-uck that noise!” God kills soldiers because he hates gay people—my ass! But then I set a timer for one minute and calmly considered the “wisdom” behind the Westboro Baptist Church until, ultimately, saying, “Fuh-uh-uh-uck that noise!” and going about my day feeling superior about my wide open mind.

I even did it just now for my own, imaginary hate group—the Deportation and Drowning of Dumb Kids a Lot. I set the timer and thought, OK, well, all kids are annoying, but dumb kids are the worst! The country would be much better without them. But, wait, drowning children is wrong. Yes, I’m quite sure it is. Well, I guess I’m against it.

58 . . . 59 . . . 60 seconds and done!

I have done this for all kinds of daft ideologies: communism (flawed), fascism (cruel), anarchism (potholes need fixin’), moral absolutism (meh), numerology (yikes, math!), astrology (bullshit), palmistry (horseshit), acupuncture (dogshit), law of attraction-ology (mostly dog, bull and horseshit with a dollop of batshit) and even white supremacy—about which it was all I could do to keep from barfing in my mouth before the 60 seconds were up.

Which brings us to the purpose of this column. Upon hearing about what happened in Charlottesville, it occurred to me that I had never fully vetted the controversy over whether Confederate symbols—such as the Confederate flag or statues of Confederate generals—should be displayed on publicly owned property. So, today, I did. And I must admit, this particular ROOM exercise took a bit longer than 60 seconds before reaching the, “Fuh-uh-ucck that noise!” stage.

The was largely because of the concept of heritage. You’ve heard it before, the notion that all these flags and monuments represent the heritage of the south and not necessarily slavery. And the reason it gives pause is because, yes, heritage is something to cherish. We should always be leery of eradicating cultural history from the social consciousness. But upon further consideration it’s clear that that’s not what this is. Nobody’s talking about striking the Confederacy from our consciousness. We just need to stop celebrating it.

I mean, fer sufferin’ succotash, can we get real about the Civil War? Some argue it was more about states’ rights. However the state right they wanted most was the right to own people(!) so, nice try Boo. That’s like saying kids flock to ice cream trucks because “Pop Goes the Weasel” plays on a loop and not for the dadgum ice cream!

“But the heritage! What about the heritage?”

The word heritage comes from the French, heritere, which means to inherit. While we often think of heritage as the bequeathing of good things, it is also possible to inherit undesirables, such as my mother’s annoying habit of contradicting anything anyone says. The Confederate Battle Flag was created for the war and has no other connection to Southern culture beyond what they were fighting for. I mean, the Stars and Bars doesn’t symbolize chicken and waffles or Flannery O’Connor. A statue of General Lee doesn’t represent jug-core jamborees or backwoods moonshine. The only heritage here is the battle to preserve the systematic incarceration, torture, and genocide of Africans!

So it is true, all these Confederate symbols are part of the heritage of the south. You just have to wonder why anyone clings to it. If I lived in Virginia, I would vote to replace the General Lee statue with someone who helped save the south. You know, someone who tried to deliver them from the shame and stain of continued slave ownership. Someone like Lincoln, Augusta or Tubman perhaps. These are real heroes of Dixie. But hey, by all means, cling to your symbols of ignorance, hate, suffering and death.

You know, as tragic as Charlottesville was, something good did come out of it. In cities across the South, these symbols are finally coming down. But not to worry, Confederacy groupies. Nobody’s telling you that you can’t commemorate whatever you want on your own property. Go ahead and hang that flag off the eaves of your house; go ahead and get it inked onto your neck so that you’re virtually spitting on every person of color who sees it.

That is, for good or bad, what makes this country great. But you can go fuck yourself if you think that noise belongs on any courthouse flagpole or public park.