Bringing MLS to San Diego is a terrible, heartbreaking idea

As readers may know, the stadium property once used by The-Football-Team-Whose-Name-Shall-Not-Be-Mentioned-But-Rhymes-with-Schpar-gers is the subject of a measure on the upcoming November ballot.

If passed, Measure E, The Mission Valley Stadium SoccerCity Lease and Redevelopment Initiative, will authorize the leasing of the stadium property to SoccerCity, a group that plans to bring a Major League Soccer team (MLS) to our little burgh.

On its face, Measure E seems groovy. According to SoccerCitySD.com, it will create 26,000 jobs, boost the economy by $2.8 billion and put $40 million toward transforming a parcel next to the San Diego River into a sprawling park. Best of all, not a penny of taxpayer money will be used to subsidize the team, unlike a certain other sports franchise agreement that shall not be mentioned but rhymes with The-Schpargers-Schmicket-Schmarantee.

Yet despite the promise, I am advising readers to vote against the measure. I say this for two reasons. The first is that I truly believe it is time to abandon the idea of hosting any more major league sport franchises in San Diego. Let’s be honest, we’re kinda terrible at it. San Diego is like that female friend with horrible taste in men—the one who always goes for the perennial loser who neglects her, mooches, cheats and eventually runs off with someone else.

The Blippers, the Prockets, the Schpargers… San Diego’s history of hosting major league sports is that of disloyal, if not corrupt, ownership and mind-numbing mediocrity on the field or court. And don’t get me started about the Schmadres. I just do not care how much Measure E will benefit our economy. The thought of walking into my local sports bars and seeing a bunch of wide, hopeful eyes glued to the MLS soccer game—hoping against all hope that this will be the time they get that go-ahead goal, or hold that lead to advance to the playoffs before once again having their dreams crushed—is too much too bear. The thought of another 10 or more years of blind, unconditional support for a team whose ownership hates us and sells what few good players they stumble upon before moving to Whynot, North Carolina, is exactly why I will not vote for Measure E.

The second reason I am against bringing MLS to San Diego—and here cometh the hate mail—is because soccer is the most boring spectator sport in the universe! This is not an opinion. This is fact. It has been scientifically proven by the most brilliant think tanks in the world that soccer is the worst—worse than beachball golf, worse than wheelchair hacky sack, worse than under-inflated tetherball and even worse than blindfolded lawn dart tag!

There are several reasons for this, but the most obvious and insufferable is the low scoring. MLS averages around 2.5 goals per game. Interestingly enough (and to much league fanfare), that average has jumped to 3.2 in the 2018 season. Wow, what elation! I mean, three whole goals in a match? How does anyone contain themselves? With all that excitement, it makes me worry about fans having heart attacks in the stands.

Fortunately 3.2 is an anomaly and will soon return to its normal 2.5 average, which, kidding aside, is a snoozefest either way. But scoring is a primary source of excitement for spectators. Yes, of course, defense is thrilling too. I happen to be a huge fan of defensive plays and strategies. The thing is, defense is only exciting when there is a threat of offense. In soccer, there are all these players running to and fro, making these admittedly fantastic defensive plays—stripping the ball, intercepting passes, etc. But why bother? It’s not like taking possession of the ball is likely to amount to anything. What’s the point of making some heroic, sliding steal when everyone knows it won’t result in a score? In fact, in a few short moments he or she will lose that possession to an opponent who, of course, will quickly lose it to someone else, who will... well, it just goes back and forth, back and forth. Changing possessions in soccer happens as often as squirrels change branches.

And that’s pretty much the entirety of MLS; hundreds of little battles for the ball that generate about as much spectator adrenaline as the unveiling of winning lottery numbers to a blind man without a ticket.

I mean, sure, the fact that goals are rare makes each one that much more exciting. It is why the entire team excessively rejoices for every, single score no matter how meaningless. Indeed, while a lunatic announcer declares, “Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal” the team leaps, frolics and falls to the ground humping each other with the kind of exuberance one only usually sees at the end of global wars. Every time I see soccer players go nuts over a goal I think, somewhere in the stands, a soldier is embracing a nurse.

But guess what? If I only ate food once a week, a grape would seem like the best meal I ever had. I would squeal with glee over that grape. But was my grape-phoria worth a week without eating? Not in my book. Vote no on Measure E. Soccer sucks and SoccerCity will only break our hearts.